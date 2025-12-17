IG Kanja calls for caution on roads as festive travel peaks

Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has urged motorists and all road users to exercise extreme caution during the festive season, warning that increased travel has already led to a surge in road accidents across the country.

Speaking at the Kiganjo Police Training Campus during the official opening of a nine-month training programme for new police recruits, IG Kanja said the Christmas period is traditionally marked by heavy movement of people and goods, both from major towns to rural areas and vice versa, significantly increasing pressure on Kenya’s road network.

“We are in the festive season, and as you are aware, there is a lot of movement, either from big towns to the rural areas or from rural areas to the towns. This means there is always heavy movement on our roads,” Kanja said.

He revealed that the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ), chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome, had convened a meeting to address the worrying rise in road crashes witnessed in recent days.

“We have noted a surge in accidents, and one life lost is one too many. We do not want to lose Kenyans, especially on our roads,” he said.

The police boss called on drivers to observe traffic rules, cautioning against reckless driving, speeding and drunk driving, which he said remain leading causes of fatal accidents during holiday seasons.

“I want to advise all drivers to be very careful. Take care of motorcyclists, cyclists and all other road users. Nobody should drink and drive. When one is drunk, there is impaired judgment, which can result in serious accidents and even death,” he warned.

Kanja singled out public service vehicle (PSV) operators and private motorists, urging them to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to safeguard passengers and other road users.

As part of enhanced enforcement measures, the IG announced the rollout of an instant traffic penalty system along major highways, with digital codes to be distributed in several areas to allow for immediate handling of traffic offences.

“This system will enable instant action on traffic violations and act as a deterrent, police officers will work closely with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and other agencies to ensure compliance. At the end of the festive season, we want to ensure our people are safe and secure,” Kanja said.

Beyond road safety, the IG assured Kenyans that the country remains safe, noting that security agencies are on high alert during the festive period.

“Our country is safe and secure as we speak. All security agencies, police officers included, are on high alert during this period. We have even recalled officers who were on leave so that they can reinforce deployments and ensure Kenyans enjoy the festive season in peace,” he said.

Kanja noted that officers will remain on duty throughout the holidays, underscoring the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order as families travel and public gatherings increase.

The IG addressed concerns about the use of goons and criminal gangs during political contests, stating that the solution begins with strengthening the police service.

“The issue of goons is something we are dealing with from the starting point, and that is the recruitment and training of new officers,” he said.

He disclosed that the recruits being trained at Kiganjo will be part of over 10,000 new police officers expected to join the service within the next nine months, a move he said would significantly boost the country’s security capacity.

“This is a good number, and once deployed, they will be able to deal with major security challenges, especially during the general election,” Kanja said.

The IG further revealed that the police service is set to receive a major boost in mobility following the President’s announcement of the acquisition of about 3,000 new vehicles to enhance operations across the country.

“Transport within our stations is a critical issue. With the expected delivery of these vehicles, our ability to respond will be greatly improved,” he said.

“In short, what we are saying is that goons have no space here,” he added.