Shocking low absorption as counties use only 2 pc of funds in first quarter

Controller of Budget Dr. Margaret Nyakang’o. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o, has revealed that in the first quarter of Financial Year 2025/26, the County Governments’ development expenditure amounted to Sh3.69 billion, translating to an absorption rate of 2 per cent of their aggregate annual development budget of Sh220.46 billion.

Dr Nyakang’o said this represented a decline from a 3 per cent absorption rate realised in a similar period of Financial Year 2024/25, when the County Governments’ cumulative expenditure on development activities was Sh6.71 billion against an annual development budget estimate of Sh205.33 billion.