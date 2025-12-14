Kisumu top official scoops award for shaping tourism policy

Kisumu county tourism officer Thomas Ouko receives the national tourism lifetime achiever award during the Kenya Tourism Excellence Awards 2025, at the KICC, Nairobi. [Philip Mwakio, Standard]

Thomas Ouko, who works in the Directorate of Tourism in Kisumu county, has been awarded the national tourism lifetime achiever award during the Kenya Tourism Excellence Awards 2025, hosted by the Tourism Regulatory Authority at the KICC, Nairobi.

The ceremony, attended by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano and Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa, underscored the award’s national significance and Ouko’s enduring impact on Kenya’s tourism landscape.

With over two decades of exemplary tourism service, Ouko has been instrumental in shaping tourism policy, strengthening governance structures, and elevating Kenya’s destination profile.

He previously served as acting director of Tourism and Industry, Chief Officer for Tourism, Sports, Culture and Arts, and National Coordinator of the 47 County Tourism Directors.

His influence spans national and county levels, contributing to key policy frameworks, destination branding, investment strategies, and community-based tourism models.

Ouko’s earlier worked across government, community tourism networks, and regional platforms, including KECOBAT, UCOTA, UNESCO, UN-Habitat, and the FK-Norway Programme, further cemented his role as a leading figure in East African tourism development.

TRA recognised Ouko for his leadership, integrity, innovation, and longstanding contribution to sustainable tourism, public-private partnerships, heritage promotion, and mentorship of young professionals.

“This award is a profound honour. It represents years of passion, dedication, and collective effort to elevate Kenya’s tourism industry. Kenya’s greatness lies not only in its destinations but in the people who champion them,'' Ouko said.

Ouko said it was a great honour to receive the award, which was an early Christmas and New Year gift for him.

''The award means a lot more, a celebration of years of dedication, passion and commitment to advancing tourism not only in the beautiful county of Kisumu but the entire motherland of Kenya,'' he said.

The Tourism Excellence Awards Kenya scheme, launched this year, seeks to promote service quality, innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness in alignment with the SDGs and UNWTO standards.

Ouko’s recognition signals a renewed confidence in Kenya’s tourism leadership.

His work spans policy, cultural heritage, destination development, and community empowerment, and places him among the continent’s most influential tourism visionaries and marks a defining moment for the sector’s future.

Ouko said that his focus firmly remains on positioning the Lake region and Kenya at large as a world-class, resilient, and community-driven tourism destination.