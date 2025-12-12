WRA to resume cutting water for illegal users after January 15

Mohammed Shuriye CEO Water resource Authority(WRA), addresses members of the press on December 10, 2025 at SHA Building in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Water Resources Authority(WRA) has warned the public against using water illegally across the country.

The authority said it has given the illegal water users up to January 15, 2026 before it resumes disconnections.

The Water Resources Authority(WRA) wishes to inform the public and all water users that it has observed an increasing trend of non-compliance with the Water Act 2016 and the Water Resources Regulations 2025,” said Mohamed Shurie, chairman of WRA during a press conference in his office today in Nairobi.

Shurie said as per mandated under section 12 of the Water Act 2016, one of the functions of WRA is to ensure the equitable allocation of the available water resources to all legitimate users, an equity which is achieved through data-driven, science-based decision-making, with the water use permitting system serving as a key tool for transparency, accountability and sustainable water management.

“However, in recent months, WRA has noted a significant increase in violations of regulatory requirements, particularly relating to illegal water abstractions and the failure to obtain or comply with water use permits,” said Shurie.

He added: "Of particular concern are incidents where political actors have influenced or encouraged individuals or groups to disregard compliance to the regulation."

The vandalism remark is as a result of a recent incident where the authority disconnected water at Mutitu Water Self-Help Group in Nyeri, which the project chairman Joseph Kagiri called vandalism.

“The claim that we are vandalising the equipment is untrue. A recent case in Kieni, Nyeri County involved abstractors being incited to violate WRA directives, undermining lawful water management efforts,” said Shurie.

He said the leadership of private entities in whose permit application was issued and found to be in violation of regulations will be liable and prosecuted accordingly.

Murgor said in the past two recent weeks they have been doing disconnections but have stopped from December 10.

“From today, we are not going to disconnect illegal water usage so that Kenyans celebrate Christmas which is an important season for all of us. But from January 15, all those illegal water users including from boreholes, rivers and will resume after January 15 next year,” said Murgor.

The WRA said failure to get permit for usage of water recourses not only endangers the sustainability of water resources but also compromise the fairness and efficiency of water allocation, ultimately harming communities, ecosystems and future users.

Shurie said currently, a Kenyan consumption of water per capita stands at 550, which should be at 1000 but illegal activities including boreholes drilling, deforestation, and encroachment have reduced the per capita.

It called upon those who are using water without permits to reach their 33 offices across the country for regularisation.