Family seeks inquest into gospel singer Betty Bayo's death

Gospel musician Beatrice Wairimu Mbugua, known as Betty Bayo. [File, Standard]

The family of gospel musician Beatrice Wairimu Mbugua, known as Betty Bayo, has petitioned the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to open an inquest into her sudden death, citing suspicious circumstances and a rushed burial.

Betty Bayo died November 10 at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi.

Her death was announced by her family and her former partner, Pastor Victor Kanyari, with reports indicating she had battled acute blood cancer (leukemia).

President William Ruto led tributes from fans and fellow artists.

Through Omenke Andeje & Company Advocates, the deceased's mother, Joyce Wairimu Mbugua, filed the petition on Tuesday, December 9, expressing distress over what the family describes as unexplained events surrounding her daughter's demise.

"The family has had to go through unbearable pain in accepting the fact that the deceased, who had never exhibited any illness would just die mysteriously," the letter addressed to the DPP states.

Despite reports of leukemia, the family raises several concerns that warrant investigation. Betty Bayo had no history of underlying medical conditions, no autopsy report was provided to the family and she was allegedly hurriedly buried to conceal facts that may have led to her death.

She was buried November 20 following a public funeral service at Ndumberi Stadium attended by hundreds of mourners, including family, friends, fellow artists and politicians.

Her body was lowered into the grave in an intimate, green-themed ceremony attended by only about 50 close individuals, with tight security to ensure privacy.

The family chose the burial site because it was land, she owned, a decision that ensured neither her former partner nor her current husband had the final right to bury her in their respective homes.

The family also claims they were denied access to medical records and information regarding what the deceased was being treated for shortly before her death.

"The family thus express their utmost disdain, and thus demands for you to hereby direct the Inspector General to urgently move with speed and institute an inquest into the circumstances surrounding the death of Beatrice Wairimu Mbugua – alias Betty Bayo," the petition reads.

The petition cites Article 26(3), 35 and 157(4) of the Constitution as the basis for the request, noting the family's right to information and to have suspicious deaths investigated.