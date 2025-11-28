×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

EACC recovers Sh3.4b, traces another Sh22.9b in illicit assets

By Betty Njeru | Nov. 28, 2025
EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud gives an address during the 8th annual Kenya Editors Guild in Kilifi County on November 28, 2025. [KEG]

At least Sh3.4 billion of corruptly acquired assets was recovered in the last financial year, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) now says.

EACC also reports averting the loss of Sh16.6 billion in public funds and tracing an additional Sh22.9 billion in illegally acquired assets in FY2024-2025.

The Commission’s Chief Executive Abdi Mohamud released the figures on Friday, November 28 during the opening of the eighth annual Kenya Editors’ Guild Convention in Kilifi.

He said the commission has completed at least  175 investigations into graft and economic crimes and forwarded the files to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Mohamud warned that public officers involved in fraudulent procurement will be held personally accountable.

“Accounting and public officers who engage in fraudulent procurement practices or facilitate illicit payments of public funds will be held personally liable for their unacceptable, unethical and unlawful actions,” he said.

The CEO also called for stronger collaboration between the media and the commission to bolster public awareness on corruption.

“The media acts as both a powerful ally and a vigilant watchdog. Strengthening our partnership is key to building a society grounded in honesty, fairness and justice.”

Such partnerships, he added, would promote integrity, transparency and accountability in public administration and public finance.

He spoke during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the anti-graft agency and the Editors’ Guild to build cooperation in the fight against corruption.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

EACC Corruptly Acquired Assets Abdi Mohamud Public Funds Misuse
.

Latest Stories

Kenya's deepening wealth divide exposes leadership failures
Kenya's deepening wealth divide exposes leadership failures
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
2 hrs ago
US firm pushes to liquidate Telkom Kenya in Sh10b site fees row
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
Hope for cheaper credit as more banks roll out new loan pricing model
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
Politics
By Brian Kisanji
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
By Brian Kisanji 2 hrs ago
Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
What next for Gachagua after losing crucial test
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
What next for Gachagua after losing crucial test
New faces win big in by-elections as god fathers lose ground
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
New faces win big in by-elections as god fathers lose ground
All you need to know about Rironi-Mau Summit project after Ruto launch
By Julius Chepkwony and Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
All you need to know about Rironi-Mau Summit project after Ruto launch
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved