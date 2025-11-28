EACC recovers Sh3.4b, traces another Sh22.9b in illicit assets

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud gives an address during the 8th annual Kenya Editors Guild in Kilifi County on November 28, 2025. [KEG]

At least Sh3.4 billion of corruptly acquired assets was recovered in the last financial year, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) now says.

EACC also reports averting the loss of Sh16.6 billion in public funds and tracing an additional Sh22.9 billion in illegally acquired assets in FY2024-2025.

The Commission’s Chief Executive Abdi Mohamud released the figures on Friday, November 28 during the opening of the eighth annual Kenya Editors’ Guild Convention in Kilifi.

He said the commission has completed at least 175 investigations into graft and economic crimes and forwarded the files to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mohamud warned that public officers involved in fraudulent procurement will be held personally accountable.

“Accounting and public officers who engage in fraudulent procurement practices or facilitate illicit payments of public funds will be held personally liable for their unacceptable, unethical and unlawful actions,” he said.

The CEO also called for stronger collaboration between the media and the commission to bolster public awareness on corruption.

“The media acts as both a powerful ally and a vigilant watchdog. Strengthening our partnership is key to building a society grounded in honesty, fairness and justice.”

Such partnerships, he added, would promote integrity, transparency and accountability in public administration and public finance.

He spoke during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the anti-graft agency and the Editors’ Guild to build cooperation in the fight against corruption.