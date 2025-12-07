State: Over 22,000 services now available on e-citizen President William Ruto during the first anniversary of the e-Citizen at KICC. [PCS]

A total of 22,510 government services from 583 agencies have been boarded on to the e-citizen.

This is according to an update by the Governance and Public Administration Sub-Committee chaired by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

At the same time, the Sub-Committee renewed the implementation of 19 Cabinet decisions noting that 11 had been implemented in the third and the last quarter of 2025.

It was, however, noted that coordination gaps, funding delays and legal process have slowed certain actions.

“Briefing by solicitor general revealing a rise in petitions challenging government legislation. Since 2022, 60 percent cases have been filed, majority of them tied to public participation,” the statement reads in part

Further, it was noted that the recent recruitment of 10,000 police officers and training of 6,000 chiefs and assistant chiefs were milestones.

“On regional integration, Kenya marked a major diplomatic milestone with the formal admission of Somalia as the 8th member of the East African Community,” the Sub-committee noted, adding that this expands regional markets.

Similarly, the Committee emphasised the need for timely exchequer release and tighter coordination, especially for the AFCON related projects.

“Updates also showed major projects nearing completion including the East African Kidney institute alongside Kenya Defense Forced led projects among some schools in Elgeyo Marakwet.