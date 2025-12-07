×
Seven killed in dawn crash on Nairobi-Mombasa highway

By Mike Kihaki | Dec. 7, 2025
14 seater matatu, Kinatwa Sacco, msa bound involved in an accident near Maungu, towards Mombasa on December 6, 2025. [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

Seven people were killed early Saturday after a 14-seater  matatu collided head-on with a truck at Miasenyi in Taita-Taveta County along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway.

The matatu, belonging to Kinatwa Sacco and heading to Mombasa, was reportedly overtaking a line of vehicles near Maungu when it rammed into an oncoming truck. The impact l

eft the vehicle severely damaged, with all seven occupants — including the driver — dying on the spot.

The matatu had departed Wote town in Makueni County at around 7pm on Saturday, ferrying passengers headed to the Coast.

Police and emergency responders arrived shortly after the 5am crash to coordinate rescue and recovery efforts. The bodies were taken to the Moi County Referral Hospital

mortuary in Voi, while survivors — some in critical condition — were admitted to the same facility.

Authorities have launched investigations, with reckless overtaking and speeding among the suspected causes.

The Nairobi–Mombasa Highway remains one of Kenya’s deadliest roads, with frequent crashes especially during festive periods when traffic is heavy. As Christmas travel picks up,

police have intensified patrols and urged motorists to exercise caution.

