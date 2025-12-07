KBC's Mayienga FM Head Festus Amimo dies at 45

Festus Amimo, the head of KBC’s Mayienga FM. [Courtesy]

The media fraternity is mourning the death of Festus Amimo, the head of KBC’s Mayienga FM and a celebrated broadcaster whose voice shaped Luo-language radio for years. KBC confirmed that Amimo, 45, died on Sunday, December 7.

In a statement, the Agnes Kalekye, KBC Managing Director described him as “a warm soul and true friend whose kindness touched many,” noting that his passing had left colleagues in shock.

“Festus was more than a leader; he was a gentleman, a star and a friend to our listeners and team. His warmth, dedication and unwavering spirit touched countless lives and shaped the very heart of our station,” said Kalekye.

Popularly known as Wuod Awasi, Amimo was widely respected for his commanding yet gentle presence on air.

His rich baritone anchored the morning show Gari Mokinyi, where he earned a loyal following for his incisive interviews and empathetic approach to everyday issues.

Beyond broadcasting, he served as chairperson of the Luo Journalists Association, playing a key role in mentoring young reporters and strengthening professional networks among Luo-speaking journalists.

Tributes poured in from across the country. Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi hailed him as “a consummate and charismatic media man” who used his platform to champion community causes.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo described Amimo as “a steady presence and a true friend whose humility touched everyone around him,” while Siaya Governor James Orengo mourned him as “a calm, collected and gifted journalist” whose loss leaves an irreplaceable void.

Amimo was celebrated for using radio to drive social impact. In September 2025, he rallied listeners in a touching fundraiser that collected more than Sh100,000 within hours to keep a needy student in school, one of many initiatives that endeared him to the public.

Colleagues say he maintained an unusually calm tone during his final broadcasts, with some listeners later interpreting it as a quiet farewell.

The Jofwambo Welfare Association, where he served as chairperson, said his body is at the Nairobi Funeral Home as burial arrangements continue.

His death comes just weeks after the passing of veteran broadcaster Sammy Lui, deepening the sense of loss within Kenya’s media industry.