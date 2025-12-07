×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

KBC's Mayienga FM Head Festus Amimo dies at 45

By Mike Kihaki | Dec. 7, 2025
Festus Amimo, the head of KBC’s Mayienga FM. [Courtesy]

The media fraternity is mourning the death of Festus Amimo, the head of KBC’s Mayienga FM and a celebrated broadcaster whose voice shaped Luo-language radio for years. KBC confirmed that Amimo, 45, died on Sunday, December 7.

In a statement, the Agnes Kalekye, KBC Managing Director described him as “a warm soul and true friend whose kindness touched many,” noting that his passing had left colleagues in shock.

“Festus was more than a leader; he was a gentleman, a star and a friend to our listeners and team. His warmth, dedication and unwavering spirit touched countless lives and shaped the very heart of our station,” said Kalekye.

Popularly known as Wuod Awasi, Amimo was widely respected for his commanding yet gentle presence on air.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

His rich baritone anchored the morning show Gari Mokinyi, where he earned a loyal following for his incisive interviews and empathetic approach to everyday issues.

Beyond broadcasting, he served as chairperson of the Luo Journalists Association, playing a key role in mentoring young reporters and strengthening professional networks among Luo-speaking journalists.

Tributes poured in from across the country. Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi hailed him as “a consummate and charismatic media man” who used his platform to champion community causes.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo described Amimo as “a steady presence and a true friend whose humility touched everyone around him,” while Siaya Governor James Orengo mourned him as “a calm, collected and gifted journalist” whose loss leaves an irreplaceable void.

Amimo was celebrated for using radio to drive social impact. In September 2025, he rallied listeners in a touching fundraiser that collected more than Sh100,000 within hours to keep a needy student in school, one of many initiatives that endeared him to the public.

Colleagues say he maintained an unusually calm tone during his final broadcasts, with some listeners later interpreting it as a quiet farewell.

The Jofwambo Welfare Association, where he served as chairperson, said his body is at the Nairobi Funeral Home as burial arrangements continue.

His death comes just weeks after the passing of veteran broadcaster Sammy Lui, deepening the sense of loss within Kenya’s media industry.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Festus Amimo Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Mayienga FM Head Festus Amimo Dies Agnes Kalekye, KBC Managing Director
.

Latest Stories

Algiers shows Africa's struggle between radical zeal and dependency
Algiers shows Africa's struggle between radical zeal and dependency
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
4 hrs ago
Talanta Sports City is a brilliant reinvention of sporting culture
Opinion
By Mutethia Mutiga
4 hrs ago
Land acquisition deals for carbon credits raise transparency concern, report warns
Health & Science
By Caroline Chebet
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

The Ritz Carlton: High-end luxury resort stirring up rage in the Mara
By David Odongo 5 hrs ago
The Ritz Carlton: High-end luxury resort stirring up rage in the Mara
Knec rolls out senior school hubs as CBE reform takes shape
By Mike Kihaki 5 hrs ago
Knec rolls out senior school hubs as CBE reform takes shape
Parliament orders Sh10b NHIF payout to rescue failing hospitals
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Parliament orders Sh10b NHIF payout to rescue failing hospitals
DP question: Kindiki's loud voice in mini poll leaves Ruto agonising
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
DP question: Kindiki's loud voice in mini poll leaves Ruto agonising
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved