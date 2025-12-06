Veteran actor, writer and lecturer David Mulwa is dead

Veteran Kenyan actor, writer and university lecturer David Mulwa. [File, Standard]

Veteran Kenyan actor, playwright and university lecturer David Mulwa has died while receiving treatment.

Mulwa, celebrated as one of Kenya’s most influential figures in theatre and literature, leaves behind a legacy spanning more than five decades, as an educator, performer, writer and mentor to generations of artists.

Born in Mukaa, Machakos County, Mulwa began his teaching career at Mukaa High School and Kangundo High School between 1968 and 1970. He later travelled to the United States, where he joined Ohio University as a teaching assistant in English before proceeding to Athens between 1979 and 1980.

On his return to Kenya, Mulwa joined Kenyatta University, where he taught for more than 34 years.

He specialised in theatre, covering the history of theatre, drama, playwriting, directing and acting, and became widely known for his ability to identify and cultivate talent. Many of his former students would go on to become leading actors, directors and writers in Kenya’s creative industry.

Beyond the university, Mulwa was a towering figure in the Kenya Drama Festivals, where he served as an adjudicator from 1978. He also sat on the governing council of the Kenya Cultural Centre Committee, helping shape policies and platforms that nurtured Kenya’s performing arts scene.

His contributions to the arts earned him several honours, including the Kalasha Award for Lifetime Achievement, a Theatre Lifetime Achievement recognition, and a Hero’s Award from the Kenyatta University governing council.

Mulwa, who attended the University of Nairobi earlier in his academic journey, celebrated his 80th birthday on April 9, 2025, in Nairobi, surrounded by family, friends, colleagues, and former students, many of whom credited him for shaping their paths in the arts.