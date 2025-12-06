Nominated MP Joseph Hamisi dies

Nominated MP Joseph Hamisi Denar is dies.

Nominated Member of Parliament Joseph Hamisi Denar is dead.

Hamisi died at around 7 am on Saturday, December 6, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula announced.

The 56-year-old represented the Amani National Congress party in the National Assembly following his nomination after the 2022 General Elections.

"His passing is a great loss not only to the House but also to the nation at large," said Wetang'ula in a notification to Parliament.

The speaker appointed Deputy Leader of the Majority Party, Owen Baya, to lead a team that will liaise with the family and coordinate funeral arrangements.

Until his death, Hamisi served on the Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture and the Select Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities.

Born in 1969 in Kinango, Hamisi attended Mombasa Baptist High School from 1984 to 1989, where he completed his Kenya Certificate of Education and Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education examinations.

He later earned a Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management from United States International University in 2000, a Master's in International Business Administration in 2002, and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi in 2006.

Hamisi held several public sector positions before joining parliament.

He served as director at Coast Development Authority from 2007 to 2010, commissioner at the Electoral Commission of Kenya from 2007 to 2008, and director at Kenya Airports Authority from 2009 to 2012.

He also sat on the University of Nairobi Council from 2013 to 2018 and the Moi University Council from 2021 to 2022.

Wetang'ula described the late lawmaker as humble with a steadfast commitment to service.