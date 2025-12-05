Kenya's 2025 Gains: Security strengthened, services digitised, ties deepened

PS Raymond Omollo at Kisumu International Airport after inspecting the new control tower as he led permanent secretaries in National Development Implementation Committee (NDIC) to inspect various National Government projects in Kisumu city.[Michael Mute,Standard]

Kenya has reported significant strides in security reforms, digital transformation and regional diplomacy.

This follows the government appraisal of projects implemented in the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

During the 13th meeting of the Governance and Public Administration (GPA) Sub-Committee of the National Development Implementation Committee (NDIC), senior government officials outlined progress on key national priorities.

The Internal Security Principal Secretary, Dr Raymond Omollo, has attributed the gains to strengthened coordination across ministries and agencies.

“We are seeing tangible results from the reforms we committed to—safer communities, more efficient public services, and a more globally connected Kenya,” Dr Omollo said.

He said that the government confirmed the recruitment of 10,000 police officers and the training of nearly 6,000 Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs ,which is the largest exercise under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He added that the expanded workforce will enhance community policing and improve response to emerging threats.

The Immigration Department also announced a drastic cut in passport processing times, reducing delays from more than six months to just 72 hours.

“This turnaround demonstrates what is possible with digitisation, accountability and streamlining of workflows,” said Immigration PS Dr Belio Kipsang.

The Sub-Committee reported that diaspora remittances have surpassed sh660 billion and are on track to hit the sh1 trillion threshold, supported by improved welfare services and stronger investment facilitation.

Over 400,000 Kenyans have also secured safe overseas job placements through bilateral labour agreements.

The Kenya’s digital government programme continues to register rapid growth, with 22,510 services now accessible on the eCitizen platform, up from 583 agencies.

The report added that the expansion has cut bureaucracy and improved access to essential services.

Kenya also marked a diplomatic milestone with Somalia’s formal admission as the eighth member of the East African Community (EAC).

“Somalia’s entry strengthens the EAC’s collective economic and security architecture,” said EAC Affairs PS Dr. Caroline Karugu.

Between January and August 2025, Kenya hosted seven inbound and conducted 15 outbound state visits, yielding key deals including Sh9.5 billion in Chinese investments, 12 MoUs with Egypt, renewed direct flights with Angola, and fresh partnerships with Guinea-Bissau and the Netherlands.

After the meeting, officials undertook field visits in Kisumu to verify progress on major infrastructure projects including the Kisumu Airport Control Tower, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Lumumba Affordable Housing Project and the Kisumu International Convention Centre.

Solicitor General Shadrack Mose highlighted rising litigation against government decisions, with 60 cases filed since 2022—mostly tied to gaps in public participation.

“Compliance with constitutional processes is not optional. It is essential for ensuring our programmes withstand legal scrutiny,” he said.

The appraisal showed that 11 per cent of 19 Cabinet decisions under review have been fully implemented, with the remainder progressing despite funding and coordination challenges.

The meeting brought together several Principal Secretaries, among them Dr. Salome Muhia-Beacco (Correctional Services), Michael Lenasalon (Devolution), Ahmed Abdisalan Ibrahim (National Government Coordination), Prof. Abdulrazak Shaukat (Science, Research and Innovation), and Judith Naiyai Pareno (Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs).