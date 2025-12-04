State pumps Sh9.7 billion into KMTC infrastructure projects

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the 94th graduation ceremony of Kenya Medical Training College at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, on December 4, 2025. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

The government has pumped about Sh9.7 billion into Kenya Medical Training Colleges (KMTCs) to support infrastructure and staff establishments.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said part of the money has also supported students’ welfare.

“This year, we have invested Sh9.7 billion in KMTC to support staff recruitment, infrastructure development, equipping of classes and laboratories, personnel emoluments, and student welfare,” he said.

Speaking on Thursday during the graduation ceremony in Nairobi, Prof Kindiki said KMTC remains central to the country’s progress toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He noted the institution’s long journey, saying, “KMTC’s growth from four pioneering students in 1927 to 85,500 students across 91 campuses exemplifies Kenya’s commitment to health education, national cohesion and devolution.”

KMTC Board Chairperson Joseah Cheruiyot outlined how recent funding has shaped the institution.

“Last year, the College received over Sh1 billion, which enabled the recruitment of 607 young professionals,” he said. Lecturers in a procession during the 94th graduation ceremony of Kenya Medical Training College at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, on December 4, 2025. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Cheruiyot revealed that county governments and NG-CDF support had increased project completion rates from 65 per cent to 95 per cent.

He urged graduates to uphold high standards in their work. “As you enter the world of service, uphold professionalism, compassion and embrace innovation,” he said.

During the 94th graduation ceremony at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, some 22,776 students who had completed training in various health programmes received their certificates and diplomas.

The Deputy President urged graduates to engage fully with innovation and technology in their practice.

He said, “Every life you touch, every community you serve, each patient you comfort, is a direct contribution to the Kenya we are building together.”

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni Muriuki, highlighted KMTC’s nearly century-long role in supplying the country’s health workforce.

“With 98 years of excellence in health education, KMTC continues to bridge gaps in our health workforce,” she said.

Students during the 94th graduation ceremony of Kenya Medical Training College at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, on December 4, 2025. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Muthoni also pointed to the institution’s international reach. “Over the past five years, KMTC has facilitated nearly 10,000 successful overseas placements,” she said.

She noted the contribution of KMTC graduates to immunisation, community health and primary healthcare.

On national reforms, the PS added, “More than one million citizens have accessed expanded health benefits, an outcome made possible by the very graduates we honour today.”

The PS said that KMTC’s training continues to strengthen Kenya’s primary care system.

KMTC chief executive Kelly Oluoch reflected on the institution’s growth. “Founded with a single campus in Nairobi, KMTC has grown over its 98-year history into the premier medical training institution in East and Central Africa,” he said.

Dr Oluoch cited the college’s recent recognition, adding, “This year, the College was ranked first in Africa for leading digitisation in public sector education.”

“In the last five years, we have processed 9,935 academic verification documents for graduates working abroad,” he said.

The graduation marked one of the largest single additions to the country’s health workforce, with graduates now entering roles across hospitals, clinics and community health settings.

The ceremony closed with calls from national leaders and KMTC officials for professionalism, integrity and continuous learning.

“Go forward with confidence, and let excellence be your lifetime signature,” Prof Kindiki said.