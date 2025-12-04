MCK condemns Gachagua over 'dangerous' attack on journalist Letoo

MCK urged all political figures to refrain from targeting or threatening media practitioners.



The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has criticised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for what it terms a dangerous and irresponsible attack on Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Council said Gachagua’s comments, made on December 3, when he labelled Letoo “the worst journalist”, accused him of bias and called for his dismissal, amounted to incitement and posed a direct threat to the reporter’s safety.

MCK warned that naming individual journalists at a time when tensions at political events are increasingly volatile exposes them to serious harm.

It added that such actions undermine media freedom as the country moves closer to the 2027 General Election.

“With the election period approaching, journalists must be free to scrutinise political actors without fear or intimidation,” the Council said, reminding leaders that press freedom and the safety of journalists are protected under Article 34 of the Constitution.

At the same time, the Council urged all politicians to refrain from targeting or threatening media practitioners and called on law-enforcement agencies to ensure journalists receive adequate protection.

“The media will not be silenced by intimidation. Those seeking public office must accept scrutiny,” the Council added.