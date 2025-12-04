Wetang'ula, Kibwana, among 54 advocates recommended for Senior Counsel rank

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula (left) and former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana recommended for Senior Counsel rank. [File, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has recommended 54 advocates for conferment of the rank of Senior Counsel.

The committee, chaired by Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, considered 105 applications following a call for submissions made on September 2, 2025, under the Advocates (Senior

Counsel Conferment and Privileges) Rules, 2011, revised 2017.

On December 3, 2025, the committee finalized its recommendations. Notable names include National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, former Makueni Governor Prof.

Kivutha Kibwana, and renowned legal scholar Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno (PLO) Lumumba.

"After thorough review, the committee has recommended these advocates for conferment based on their professional standing and contribution to the legal profession," said

Murgor.

The comprehensive list of recommended advocates spans diverse areas of legal practice and includes several prominent figures who have shaped Kenya's legal and public

landscape.

Among those recommended are former LSK Presidents Nelson Havi and Eric Theuri, both of whom have been instrumental in advancing the interests of the legal profession.

The list also includes several former public officials who have distinguished themselves in service, including former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, former

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair Isaack Hassan, former Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, and former Maritime Affairs Principal Secretary (PS)

Nancy Wakarima Karigithu.

Deputy Senate Speaker and human rights lawyer Nelson Havi's recommendation recognizes his continued contribution to constitutional advocacy and governance.

The academic and scholarly community is well represented with recommendations for Embu University Chancellor Prof.

Wambua Musili, Kabarak University Dean Elisha Ongoya, and Dr. Muthomi Thiankolu, an emerging legal thought leader.

The corporate and sports sectors also feature prominently, with Safaricom Board Chairman Adil Khawaja, former Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, and former Kenya Rugby Union Chairman Richard Omwela making the list.

Other notable advocates recommended include seasoned defense lawyer Katwa Kigen, former Kenya's United Nations (UN) Deputy Ambassador Koki Muli, Data Commissioner

Immaculate Muringo Kassait, former Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Commissioner Dr. Mercy Deche, Laptrust Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hosea Kimutai Kili, former MP

Clement Muturi Kigano, Isaac Okero, Hillary Chacha Odera, and Ahmed Sheikh Adan.

The committee comprises leading legal minds, including Senior Counsels Joyce Majiwa, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Attorney General representative Catherine Ochanda, LSK

President Faith Odhiambo, Supreme Court Representative Justice William Ouko, Court of Appeal Justice Gatembu Kairu, High Court Justice Nduma Nderi, and LSK

representatives Chrispine Maondo and Wanjiru Ngige.

The last group of advocates was conferred the title in August 2022 by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Once gazetted, the new inductees will join a distinguished circle recognized for exemplary integrity, contribution to jurisprudence, and leadership within Kenya's legal profession.

The committee's recommendation will now be communicated to the Chief Justice Martha Koome and the Attorney General Dorcas Oduor for formal conferment in line with the

2011 rules, as stated in Rule 11(2) of the governing regulations.