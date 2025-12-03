Rare earth riches cannot come at our cost, Mudavadi tells US investors

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi meeting with Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and current Australian Ambassador to the United States, at the Australian Embassy in Washington, DC. [PSC]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on investors in the US to meet strict environmental and community standards to develop its rare earth minerals.

Mudavdi spoke on Wednesday, December 3, in Washington, D.C., where he is accompanying President William Ruto to witness signing of DRC-Rwanda Peace Agreement seeking to address decades of conflicts in eastern DRC.

While in Washington, the President will participate in engagements aimed at advancing Kenya's strategic interests in

trade, investments,helath cooperation, and security. He will also witness the signing of the Kenya-U.S HealthCooperation Framework, which shifts the 25-year partnership to a

sustainable, government-led model aimed at advancing Universal Health Coverage and supporting a self-reliant health system by 2030.

Mudavadi said only firms with proven expertise, financial capacity and a culture of stewardship will be considered.

“Kenya is actively seeking investors with the experience, expertise and financial strength to responsibly mine our rare earth minerals and unlock their full national value,” Mudavadi said, highlighting Mrima Hills in Kwale County, one of the country’s largest deposits.

He added, “Our focus is to collaborate with companies that go beyond profit, uphold global best practices and guarantee full land restoration when mining concludes.”

Kevin Rudd, Australia’s Ambassador to the United States, affirmed that Australian firms remain among the world’s most reliable partners, citing their century-long experience, strict regulatory standards and record of empowering communities.

The call follows demands from lawmakers for an overhaul of Kenya’s extractive sector during a joint retreat convened by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), with MPs

promising to address grievances from communities affected by mining across Siaya, Kakamega, Vihiga, Kajiado, Kwale, Kilifi, West Pokot, Baringo and Turkana.

“We are happy with the proposals forwarded by the Kenya Human Rights Commission. We are seeing so many gaps and challenges that are allowing the exploitation of our

people… We want all these presented to the Committee in a petition format that will provide a way forward,” said Charles Kamuren, co-chair and Vice Chairperson of the National

Assembly’s Environment Committee.

KHRC Executive Director Davis Malombe urged Parliament to ensure mining respects community rights, environmental protection and fair compensation, warning that fragmented

laws and weak enforcement have led to inconsistent outcomes.

“The principles require Kenya to ensure that mining, quarrying and mineral resources development uphold community rights, environmental protection, fair compensation and

transparency,” Malombe noted.

The commission recommended aligning the extractive industry with UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and enforcing the Mining Act, Environmental

Management and Coordination Act, and Community Land Act.