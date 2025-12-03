Ruto boosts chiefs' pay, security role and digital tools

President William Ruto hosts nearly 15,000 chiefs from across the country at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto hosted nearly 15,000 chiefs from across the country at State House, Nairobi yesterday marking the first time a Head of State has convened the officials in such numbers.

Describing chiefs and assistant chiefs as a crucial link between the government and citizens, the President stressed their role as key enablers of the government’s transformation agenda. He also noted their importance in crime and security management.

During the meeting, President Ruto outlined the government’s development plan, noting that the administrators coordinate government programmes.

“It’s your responsibility to inform the people what we are doing because there is a lot of misinformation and fake news on social media,” he said

To enhance service delivery and curb insecurity, the President announced several measures. He directed Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja to establish a National Government Administration Police (NGAP) unit with 1,860 officers to assist chiefs in tackling alcohol abuse, crime, and drug-related issues. “The IG will also strengthen the Anti-Narcotics Unit, increasing officers from 160 to 500 and expanding offices from one to 34 nationwide,” he said.

Drugs abuse

President Ruto expressed concern over youth involvement in illicit brews and drugs instead of productive economic activities. The government will increase chiefs’ Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE) by Sh15,000 each quarter, enabling NGAO officers to deliver essential services at the grassroots.

Village elders will be officially recognized, registered, and receive a Sh3,000 monthly stipend. Chiefs and assistant chiefs who have undergone mandatory training will be promoted, while police constables aged 50 and above will receive a rank promotion.

To improve efficiency and accountability, all chiefs will receive digital tablets within six months for electronic reporting, helping create a national database to accelerate emergency responses.

President Ruto also announced the construction of 900 police stations over the next two years, funded through the Housing Levy, NG-CDF, and the Ministry of Interior. No officer will remain in an operational area for more than three years and those aged 50 and above will be posted to their home counties ahead of retirement. Additionally, 3,000 electric vehicles will be procured for NGAO officers to address fuel challenges.

Highlighting broader transformation initiatives, President Ruto said Kenya could attain first-world status within two decades through expanded water storage, increased electricity generation, and enhanced infrastructure, including roads, ports, rail, and airports.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki praised chiefs’ role in security and development noting that peace is essential for prosperity.