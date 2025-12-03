×
The Standard

Village tyrants: Ruto order sees the return of dreaded chiefs

By Biketi Kikechi | Dec. 3, 2025
President William Ruto hosts nearly 15,000 chiefs from across the country at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto has quietly managed to return the much-dreaded office of the imperial chiefs, which Kenyans wanted abolished through their views in the famous Bomas Draft Constitution. 

Yesterday, the President formally reintroduced the all-powerful location heads at State House. The President hosted close to 15,000 administrators from across the country, where he said chiefs and assistant chiefs are a crucial link between the government and citizens. The President pointed out that the officials are a key enabler of the government's transformation agenda. 

