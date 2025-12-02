×
Ruto heads to U.S for signing of landmark DRC-Rwanda peace deal

By Mate Tongola | Dec. 2, 2025
During the visit, President William Ruto is expected to highlight Kenya’s economic transformation agenda.

President William Ruto will on Tuesday evening depart for Washington, D.C., at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump to witness the signing of the DRC–Rwanda Peace Agreement, alongside Rwandan President Paul Kagame and DRC President Félix Tshisekedi. 

The pact is being hailed as the most significant step toward ending decades of conflict in Eastern Congo.

The agreement builds on the Nairobi and Luanda peace processes, as well as the joint EAC–SADC initiative. 

The Washington signing is expected to rally all key parties behind plans for disarmament, demobilisation, humanitarian access and long-term regional stabilisation.

In a statement, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said President Ruto will also participate in a series of engagements focused on strengthening Kenya’s cooperation with the United States in trade, investment, health and security. 

"During the visit, Ruto will witness the signing of a new Kenya–U.S. Health Cooperation Framework, which transitions the 25-year partnership to a sustainable, government-led model aimed at advancing Universal Health Coverage and building a self-reliant health system by 2030," the statement read in part.

At the same time, Ruto is expected to highlight Kenya’s economic transformation agenda, which centres on human capital development, infrastructure expansion, agro-industrial growth and expanded irrigation through large-scale dam projects. 

He will also seek Public–Private Partnership investments in these priority sectors, along with enhanced collaboration on energy security, to support Kenya’s long-term development goals.

