Kindiki urges East African judiciary to speed up justice delivery

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at the opening of the 22nd East African Magistrates and Judges Association Annual Conference.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged judicial officers across the East African region to accelerate the delivery of justice, saying efficient courts are essential to socio-economic development.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday during the opening of the 22nd East African Magistrates and Judges Association Annual Conference, Kindiki said delays in the justice system hinder growth, widen inequality, and weaken the rule of law.

“When justice is inaccessible, development stalls, inequality widens, and the promise of the rule of law becomes hollow,” he said, calling for court systems that serve as open doorways to fairness and opportunity.

Kindiki noted that many citizens still view courts as distant, slow, or intimidating, particularly women, youth, small businesses and rural communities.

At the same time, the DP added that judicial reforms must prioritise accessibility, friendliness and efficiency to meet the needs of modern societies.

He encouraged increased adoption of creative mechanisms such as Alternative Justice Systems, Court-Annexed Mediation, Small Claims Courts and other multi-door approaches that offer quicker, more affordable and culturally grounded dispute resolution.

“Justice cannot be confined to stone buildings or rigid procedures. It must travel to where people live, work and trade,” he said.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening regional judiciaries that uphold dignity, fairness and prompt delivery of justice, adding that security, unity and justice form the “software” upon which East African nations are built.

Kindiki praised the region’s progress in enhancing human rights, gender equality and protection of vulnerable groups but urged judges and magistrates to also champion socio-economic freedoms.

“We have not asserted the place of individuals and communities to be free from want and poverty. Social and economic empowerment should go hand-in-hand with civil and democratic empowerment,” he said.