The Standard

Mobile courts return in bid to curb road crashes during festive season

By Juliet Omelo | Dec. 2, 2025

NTSA Director for Road Safety Andrew Kiplagat (second left) says the festive period traditionally sees heavy movement as thousands travel upcountry. [File, Standard]

Kenyan road safety authorities are reintroducing mobile courts in a multi-agency crackdown aimed at curbing the expected spike in festive-season accidents.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Kenya Police unveiled a joint plan targeting speeding, fatigue, and drunk driving, the leading causes of holiday crashes.

NTSA Director for Road Safety Andrew Kiplagat said the festive period traditionally sees heavy movement as thousands travel upcountry, creating conditions for needless loss of life. “This season is when most Kenyans travel. We do not want to lose more lives,” he said.

The agency convened a high-level meeting with matatu owners’ associations, Sacco leaders, truck operators, and speed limiter vendors to secure compliance. Kiplagat warned that faulty or manipulated speed limiters remain a major risk, noting that vehicles exceeding 80 km/h indicate unfit or poorly maintained equipment.

The Kenya Police will deploy 24-hour patrols, night operations, and instant fines along major corridors, including Nairobi–Malaba and Nairobi–Mombasa. Traffic Commandant Dr Frederick Ochieng’ said mobile courts will arrest, prosecute, and fine offending motorists instantly at designated roadblocks. “You will be arrested, charged, and sentenced right there. This will reduce bribery and keep repeat offenders off the road,” he said.

The public is urged to report driver misconduct and corrupt officers through toll-free hotlines displayed on “Corruption-Free Zone” signs.

Kushan Mushiri, chairperson of the Matatu Transport Owners Association, noted fragmented communication between police, courts, Saccos, and employers has allowed rogue drivers to reoffend. He said a digital system is being developed to track violations.

David Mwirigi, chair of the Road Safety Association of Kenya, criticised lax truck inspections, poor signage, and slow infrastructure responses, citing over 5,000 fatalities this year.

Speed limiter suppliers pledged to audit and re-certify over 400,000 PSVs, school buses, and compliant trucks free of charge. Authorities said the festive season, from December to February, will be under strict watch. “All road users must play their part. We want everyone to travel safely,” Kiplagat said.  

.

The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved