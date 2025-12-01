×
Three Labour Ministry officials arrested over alleged bribery at JKIA

By Mate Tongola | Dec. 1, 2025
 EACC investigators worked with an agent who was facilitating 78 migrant workers headed to the Middle East.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three Ministry of Labour officials stationed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for allegedly extorting agents handling migrant workers travelling to the Middle East.

The arrests, made on 30th November 2025, followed a report alleging that the officers routinely solicited and received bribes from agents before clearing migrant workers for travel.

According to EACC, surveillance conducted over a period of time confirmed that agents were required to pay Sh500 per worker for clearance.

During an operation on Sunday, EACC investigators worked with an agent who was facilitating 78 migrant workers headed to the Middle East. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

At the Labour Ministry booth at JKIA, the officers allegedly tabulated the amount due and received Sh34,000 from the agent.

Investigators immediately moved in, arresting the three suspects and recovering the money. 

The officials were identified as Benson Ouma Okello, Esther Njoki Gakuru, and Denis Marias.

They were taken to Integrity Centre for processing and statement recording and are expected to be released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 each as investigations continue.

