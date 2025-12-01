Hotels urged to roll out sexual abuse policies

Hotel keys. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Tourism stakeholders in Kenya are raising the alarm over the widespread absence of sexual harassment policies in hotels, leaving employees, particularly entry-level staff and trainees, vulnerable to abuse.

For years, they say, staff endured inappropriate advances, unwelcome comments, and other violations without formal guidance or protection.

Many workers had no clear channels to report misconduct, and incidents often went unaddressed, allowing harassment to continue unchecked.

This systemic gap is what the partnership between the Kenya Association of Women in Tourism (KAWT) and the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha) has sought to address.

Marking one year since the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, both organisations say the programme has exposed how the lack of formal policies enabled harassment to thrive in silence.

“Most hotels did not even know they were legally required to have a policy. Now, more establishments are starting to realise that a policy is not just a legal formality, it protects everyone,” said Pauline Nduva, KAWT National Chairperson.

Philis Mwendo, Industrial Relations Officer at Kudheiha, emphasised the impact of these gaps on employees.

“When policies don’t exist, employees fear retaliation or dismissal. Now, with reporting mechanisms in place, they can speak up safely,” she said.

She explained that previously, even minor incidents were often ignored or tolerated because workers lacked guidance, while management assumed that the absence of complaints meant there was no problem.

Through mentorship, outreach, and intensive training, the programme has reached more than 900 hospitality workers across Kwale, Kilifi, Nakuru, Nairobi, and other counties.

Both Nduva and Mwendo emphasised that the trainings focus on teaching employees to recognise harassment, understand their rights, set boundaries, and navigate reporting procedures.

The programme also targets managers and supervisors to ensure they are aware of their responsibilities and to create a safer, more accountable work environment.

Nduva noted that one of the programme’s most significant successes has been encouraging hotels to develop sexual harassment policies collaboratively with employees.

“It is the first time staff were involved in creating these rules. Not only do the employees know the policies exist, they understand them and trust the process,” she said.

Currently, 51 per cent of the hotels represented by Kudheiha have implemented policies, a remarkable improvement in just one year.

Beyond establishing policies, the programme promotes accountability and prevention. Perpetrators are not automatically dismissed; counselling and corrective measures are emphasised to prevent repeat offences. “We want hotels to deal with proactively, not just sweep it under the rug.’’