Investor confidence in Kenya auto market is growing, says PS

Trade PS Regina Ombam speaking during high level UAE - Kenya Trade & Investment Forum. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya’s automotive market is continuing to draw interest from global vehicle manufacturers, with the latest entrants — Jeep and Citroën — signalling growing confidence in the country as a regional mobility hub.

The two brands were officially launched in Nairobi last week under Urysia Limited, in a move that underscores the accelerating competition among dealers to capture a shifting consumer base.

Trade PS Regina Ombam said the entry of more global players is reshaping the local industry and reinforcing Kenya’s position as a gateway for regional automotive investment.

The arrival of the new marques adds to a trend seen over the past three years, with multinational brands expanding Kenyan operations or re-entering the market as demand rises for SUVs, pickups and modern urban mobility vehicles.

“Kenya’s automotive industry is evolving, and dealers who succeed will be those who respond to today’s consumer – choice, reliability and service excellence,” she said during the launch.

“The growing presence of global brands is a strong vote of confidence in our market and our industrialisation agenda.”

Analysts say the push is being driven by two factors: a relatively stable automotive policy environment and a steady appetite for new models among middle-income buyers, despite broader economic pressures.

Jeep and Citroën join Peugeot in Urysia’s expanded line-up, making the company the latest dealership to adopt a multi-brand strategy.

Several major distributors have taken similar steps as competition intensifies with used imports, which still account for more than 80% of vehicles on Kenyan roads.

Urysia managing director Claude Mwende said the shift reflects the wider direction the industry is moving, with dealers increasingly expected to serve multiple consumer segments under one roof.

“Kenyan consumers are changing, and we intend to lead that change,” he said.

Mwende went on: “Customers today want more than a car. They want convenience, reliability and choice. A multi-brand offering is the only way to meet the needs of lifestyle buyers, families, SMEs and fleet operators.”

The expanded showroom will feature the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Wrangler and alongside Citroën’s efficiency-focused C3 and C5 Aircross models and Peugeot’s long-standing SUV and sedan line-up. Dealers see these categories as the most resilient amid economic tightening.

Industry players say this level of investment suggests long-term commitment from global automakers and their local partners, especially as Kenya begins laying the groundwork for electric mobility. Stellantis, the global group behind Jeep, Citroën and Peugeot, has indicated interest in supporting EV-ready platforms in African markets.

With more brands setting up or expanding locally, the next phase of Kenya’s automotive growth is likely to be defined by sharper competition, better service standards and broader model availability.