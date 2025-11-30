×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Governors call for grain, hay reserves amid looming drought

By Antony Gitonga | Nov. 30, 2025

Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe and other stakeholders during the Intergovernmental Agriculture Forum (IGAF) 2025 in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Governors have called for urgent strategic grain and hay reserves following the warning by the Meteorological Department of depressed short and long rains.

Through the Council of Governors, the county chiefs have warned of major deaths of livestock and humans in the coming months, with parts of the country already expriencing harsh weather conditions.

This emerged during the Intergovernmental Agriculture Forum (IGAF) 2025 in Naivasha where stakeholders expressed their concern over low budgetary allocation to agriculture.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

CoG Ahmed Abdullahi said the pastoral community had invested heavily in the livestock sector following three good seasons.

He termed the warning by the Meteorological Department a major blow to the pastoralists who were yet to recover from the recent drought, where more than three million livestock died.

“Livestock has started to die and it's time we established strategic livestock, feed and hay reserves so that every drought that occurs does not wipe out our entire livestock economy,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, the Wajir Governor noted that the agriculture sector was on an upward trajectory despite challenges like the high cost of farm inputs and diseases.

“The interventions such as the subsidised fertilizer have clearly helped production, but we still have challenges in financing, post-harvest losses and improved storage,” he said.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe called for use of technology in increasing production at a time when land meant for agriculture was on the decline.

“We should urgently address the issue of soil health by looking into the types of fertiliser we use and this will greatly increase food production,” he said.

Kagwe warned that in the coming years, the country would face an acute shortage of agricultural officers through retirement and hence the need to invest in human capital.

The CS called for a better working relationship with the private sector to increase production and addressing food security in the country.

“We have been warned of a looming crisis due to depressed rains and county governments should be at the forefront in coming up with mitigation measures,” he said.

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka decried the low funding by the national government to the agriculture sector saying that this was hampering production.

AGRA’s Kenya Acting Country Director Davis Muthini said they had partnered with the government to address challenges in the agriculture sector.

“Young people make up to 75 percent of the population in this country and unless we include them in agriculture, then our agriculture will not be transformed,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya's Depressed Rains Strategic Grain Reserves Intergovernmental Agriculture Forum Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe
.

Latest Stories

Chauhan keeps his cool to win at Nyali Club
Chauhan keeps his cool to win at Nyali Club
Golf
By Maarufu Mohamed and Mose Sammy
2 hrs ago
Water agency warns against encroachment of Lamu wetlands and sand dunes
Environment & Climate
By Philip Mwakio
2 hrs ago
Tea farmers celebrate reduction of management fee
Central
By Boniface Gikandi
2 hrs ago
How toxic air is stunting children's IQ, fuelling asthma
Environment & Climate
By James Wanzala
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scam loading: How disputed SHA land, ghost project cost taxpayers Sh1.5 billion
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Scam loading: How disputed SHA land, ghost project cost taxpayers Sh1.5 billion
State warns of deepening risks as terrorists infiltrate refugee camps
By Fred Kagonye 2 hrs ago
State warns of deepening risks as terrorists infiltrate refugee camps
How independent candidates, local leaders upset big names in recent polls
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
How independent candidates, local leaders upset big names in recent polls
Inside Sh10 billion feud fracturing coastal paradise at Vipingo Ridge
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Inside Sh10 billion feud fracturing coastal paradise at Vipingo Ridge
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved