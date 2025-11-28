Why DPP is opposing plans to give EACC, NCIC prosecutorial powers

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Mulele Ingonga. [File, Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecution Renson Ingonga is against amending the constitution to give prosecutorial powers to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

Ingonga who appeared before the Senate National Cohesion, Equal Opportunities and Regional Integration committee argued that if the two agencies are given powers to prosecute, the main target will be legislators who will be hunted most, citing that the agencies may abuse such powers.