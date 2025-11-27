DCI boss Amin elected to Interpol executive committee after sweeping Africa vote

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director General, Mohammed Ibrahim Amin elected to the Interpol Executive Committee.[Courtesy]

Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director General, Mohammed Ibrahim Amin, has been elected to the powerful Interpol Executive Committee, securing a strategic global policing role that places Kenya at the centre of international crime-fighting coordination.

Amin clinched the position of Africa Delegate during the 93rd INTERPOL General Assembly held in Marrakech, Morocco. He topped the competitive ballot with 66 votes out of 161—representing 41 per cent of the total votes cast. He was closely followed by South Africa’s Ntime Samson Mokhine with 60 votes, while Cameroon’s Zakari Yaou Alhadj garnered 35.

The election capped a highly contested regional race that initially attracted a wide field of candidates from South Africa, Tunisia, Nigeria and Cameroon. All were seeking to influence how the global policing body responds to transnational threats such as cybercrime, terrorism, drug trafficking and illicit financial flows.

After intense lobbying and diplomatic negotiations, Africa’s representation on the 13-member Executive Committee narrowed down to two candidates—Kenya’s Amin and Tunisia’s Issam Fetoui—both of whom secured seats for three-year terms. Their election ensures Africa maintains a significant voice in key policy and operational decisions that shape global law enforcement priorities.

Amin’s victory is seen as a major diplomatic win for Kenya, which hosts the INTERPOL Regional Bureau for Eastern Africa. The country has over the years emerged as a leading partner in multinational operations targeting terror cells, narcotics smuggling corridors, wildlife trafficking syndicates and cross-border financial fraud.

Under Amin’s leadership, the DCI has expanded collaborations with regional and global agencies, contributing expertise and operational support to efforts aimed at dismantling transnational criminal networks. His elevation to the Executive Committee now grants Kenya an even larger role in steering these conversations at the highest level.

As Africa’s representative, Amin will help shape Interpol’s policy direction amid evolving security threats, including sophisticated cyberattacks, extremist recruitment networks, and rapidly expanding financial crimes driven by digital technologies.

His election also comes at a time when Interpol is seeking stronger cooperation with African states to counter cross-border criminal syndicates that exploit weak borders, political instability and emerging digital spaces.

With a seat at the top table, Kenya is expected to push for deeper intelligence sharing, better resourcing for African policing agencies, and stronger frameworks to track and arrest fugitives operating across continents.

Amin is set to assume his new role immediately, joining other regional delegates and Interpol’s leadership in shaping the global security agenda for the next three years.