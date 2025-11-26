Suam border post ready for commissioning - PS Raymond Omollo

Principal Secretary for Internal Security Raymond Omollo at the Kenya - Uganda Suam One Stop Border Post in Trans Nzoia to assess its status ahead of official commissioning, on November 26, 2025. [MINA]

The Suam One-Stop Customs Border Post will soon be officially opened after facing delays in completion on the Kenyan side in the joint project with Uganda.

Speaking during an inspection visit of the facility in Trans Nzoia County on Wednesday, November 26, Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the entry and exit point was already partially operational.

“The facility is ready for commissioning. The President and his EAC counterparts will be here to commission this facility. It is already operating though not at full capacity,” said Omollo.

The project, funded by the World Bank and the government, aims to ease congestion for people, vehicles, and goods crossing at Busia and Malaba border posts, which have continued to experience high traffic.

Customs and border officials from both Kenya and Uganda will work within the same facility, increasing efficiency of service delivery. The project is significant for Kenya, as Uganda is her largest trade partner.

According to Omollo, roads leading to the facility on both the Kenyan and Ugandan sides have been tarmacked to ease movement and boost trade with EAC states, including South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The 45-kilometre Kitale–Endebess–Suam road was upgraded as part of the project.

“Besides facilitating trade and movement, this facility will help us address issues around security like illicit trade or movement of contraband,” he added.

Government agencies, including the customs department and security apparatus, will deploy officials to the facility once it is commissioned.

Additionally, the government plans to put up affordable houses, a hospital, and a school near the facility to serve workers and local residents.

While more border patrol operation bases are planned, the Suam post is expected to play a key role in the fight against drugs, counterfeits, illicit alcohol, and illegal online trade.