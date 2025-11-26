×
NPS assures adequate security ahead of the November 27 by-elections

By Esther Nyambura | Nov. 26, 2025
Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja during the official commissioning of two boreholes at the National Police Service's Embakasi campuses. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment during the upcoming by-elections on November 27.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 26, the NPS said "it remains a key National Security Organ established under the Constitution of Kenya with a solemn mandate to protect life and property, prevent and detect crime, maintain public order and safety in adherence to the rule of law and uphold human rights.”

The police service emphasised that it will execute its duties impartially, professionally, and in strict adherence to the Constitution, to facilitate a peaceful, free, fair, and credible electoral process.

Additionally, it highlighted that it is working closely with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), assuring the public that adequate security shall be deployed.

Political actors are urged to conduct their activities within the law and to desist from utterances that incite violence or promote hatred in any form, or that could be interpreted as threatening, defamatory, or that undermine public confidence in our institutions.

According to the NPS, the law will be applied fairly and consistently to all individuals without fear, favour, prejudice, or bias.

"Any person who, regardless of status or political standing, engages in or incites unlawful activity will face the full force of the law. Police officers will act with utmost professionalism and respect the rights of all persons. Alongside other criminal justice agencies, the NPS shall make sure perpetrators are apprehended and prosecuted," read the statement.

The public is urged to remain calm, law-abiding, and collaborative with law enforcers and IEBC officials, and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through our toll-free emergency hotlines.

