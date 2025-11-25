Rachel Ruto unveils 'My Dear Daughter' campaign as 16 Days of Activism begin

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto in Suswa, Narok County, for the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV and the My Dear Daughter campaign. [Rachel Ruto, X]

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto has officially flagged off the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Rachel Ruto also launched the My Dear Daughter Campaign, an initiative aimed at ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Speaking in Narok County, the First Lady stated: “The time has come. Let our daughters grow up uncut, unhurt, and unafraid. Let culture be a crown and not a chain. Let fathers, mothers, elders unite so that never again shall a girl’s worth be measured by a blade.”

According to her, despite the progress Kenya has made in reducing FGM, much more remains to be done.

“As we gather here at the start of the global 16 Days of GBV Activism and the My Dear Daughter Campaign, I cannot help but see her face, the little girl who was told she had to be a woman. Kenya has made progress; in 2014, it was 21 per cent and has declined to 15 per cent in 2022, but this is not enough.”

For that reason, the First Lady called on society to join efforts to eliminate the practice, noting that the country cannot stand in silence.

“Today, we launch the My Dear Daughter Campaign. It is a movement declaring that every daughter needs to walk into womanhood with dignity and not scars,” she said, adding that the initiative will be led by mothers but will involve the entire community.

“The eradication of FGM is not optional; it is not negotiable… we are not here to fight culture; we are here to eradicate silence and fear caused by FGM.”

Her remarks come as the world marks the official start of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The global campaign, which raises awareness to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls, aims to challenge harmful norms, push for stronger government policies, advocate for survivor support, and ensure the safety of all women and girls.

It is observed annually from November 25 to December 10.