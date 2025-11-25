×
Raila Odinga's sister Beryl Achieng dies

By David Njaaga | Nov. 25, 2025
Beryl Achieng Odinga.

The family of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a second blow in just over a month, following the sudden death of his younger sister, Beryl Achieng Odinga

Beryl died unexpectedly, her family announced  onTuesday, Novermber 25.

She leaves behind three children.

She was the daughter of the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Mary Ajuma Oginga, and sister to Raila Odinga, Senator Oburu Oginga and Akinyi Wenwa.

Beryl's sister Ruth Odinga in a statement said  the family is “deeply saddened by her demise and the immense void left in our lives,” adding that they take comfort in the belief that she is “safe in the Lord’s arms” and remain grateful “for the time we were privileged to share with her.”

Her death comes barely a month after Raila Odinga died on October 15, 2025, in India.

Odinga collapsed during a morning walk in Kerala and died of cardiac arrest, his family confirmed.

President William Ruto declared seven days of national mourning and ordered the national flag flown at half mast. 

.

.

.

