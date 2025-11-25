Digital violence targets women as 16 Days of Activism against GBV begin

World Vision Kenya demands an end to digital violence against women and girls as 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence begin. [iStock]

Kenya has joined the world in marking the start of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence amid growing concerns over online abuse targeting women and girls.

United Nations Women findings show 41 per cent of married Kenyan women have suffered physical violence from their husbands.

Another 13 per cent reported being sexually violated while 15 per cent of women between 15 and 49 years have faced Female Genital Mutilation.

Despite the violation of their fundamental human rights, victims have preferred silence to avoid stigma and to stay on good terms with the men they financially depend on.

Climate change has pushed victims to more violence due to hardships directly linked to changing climate patterns.

World Vision, a humanitarian organisation, said the situation remains dire in Kenya as reports of sexual violence and FGM continue.

"Violence against women is one of the most pervasive human rights violations of our time. It is rooted in discrimination, entrenched inequalities and harmful social norms that have persisted for generations," the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday, November 25.

World Vision Kenya Country Director Gilbert Kamanga said women's rights must be protected.

"Violence against women is not a tradition we must pretend is unchangeable. It violates the dignity and rights we all share. As Kenyans, we must invest in protecting women and girls, just as we invest in our children," Kamanga said.

"Every woman should have the right to live without fear. Every girl deserves to grow up safe and hopeful," he noted.

Tech companies have been urged to develop and enforce policies for prevention and reporting online abuse and harmful content as the government enforces related laws amid push for establishment of survivor-focused services.

The United Nations Population Fund reported a marginal annual reduction of GBV cases necessitating a blend of strategies including rescue and protection of victims and trainings for men on the harmful impacts of the acts.

Religious leaders have been involved while communities in the most affected areas such as Narok, Samburu, Turkana, Marsabit, West Pokot, Baringo and Migori continue to be persuaded to adopt alternative rites of passage.