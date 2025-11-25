×
The Standard

Seven students detained over murder of Daystar student at Ngara House Party

By Nancy Gitonga | Nov. 25, 2025
Judge gavel. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

A Nairobi court has ordered the detention of seven university students accused of murdering a 23-year-old Daystar University student during a night of partying in Ngara, Nairobi.

Milimani chief magistrate Dolphina Alego allowed a request by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to continue holding the seven at Parklands Police Station for 10 days to enable completion of investigations into the killing of Lorna Kathambi Karani, a fourth-year student at Daystar University, on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

