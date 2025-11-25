Samia Suluhu turns on the media after reports on elections violence

Activists hold a candlelight vigil to commemorate those who lost their lives in post-election violence in Tanzania, in Nairobi, Kenya on November 20, 2025. [File, Standard]

The Tanzanian government is now shifting blame on the media for what it termed as ‘unfair and unbalanced’ coverage of the violence that led to deaths of hundreds of people.

Speaking for the first time after the elections which were rocked by violence, the government’s spokesperson Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Gerson Msigwa blamed the media for publishing ‘misleading reports’ on recent events in Tanzania.

“Some of these reports by international media outlet have the potential to hostility among Tanzanians against the government based on political, religious or regional differences,” said Msigwa during a press conference at Julius Nyerere International Conference Center.

He emphasised that the reports by the media, human rights activists and political opponents on the violence would only “add salt to the wounds” to the Tanzanians.

“I am appealing to international media to uphold ethical and professional journalism in reporting and refrain from publishing one-sided reports that don’t mean well for the Tanzanians and the country at large,” said Msigwa.

The government’s spokesperson however assured that the government is willing to collaborate with the media.

He particular singled out CNN claiming that the expose on the killings that happened in Tanzania was unbalanced, inflammatory and misleading.

“It is unfair to state that the government officials were not available for response. It is unprofessional to publish report someone and not allow them to responds to issues. This is a serious and deliberate violation,” he noted.

Samia Suluhu-led government has faced sharp criticism over killings during crackdowns on protests surrounding the general elections.

Human rights activities, legal experts and Tanzanian largest opposition party alleged that more than 3000 people were killed and that security forces were secretly dumping bodies in mass graves to hide the scale of the deaths.

Demonstrators mostly young people took to the streets to protests the elections, which observers later said failed to meet democratic standards as the key opposition figures were barred from contesting.

During the elections period, authorities declared a nationwide curfew and security reportedly cracked down on protests by firing live bullets and tear gas canisters.

Msigwa admitted that the violence led to deaths of protestors, police officers, theft and massive destruction of people’s property.

Although he acknowledged the untold pain and loss caused to the people of Tanzania, Msigwa said the media made selective sourcing of materials and published one-sided narratives.

He reiterated that president Suluhu initiated a three-month national inquiry, chaired by the Chief Justice, to thoroughly investigate recent events and present recommendations on necessary actions.