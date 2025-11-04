Bloody crown: Samia flanked by presidents with tainted records

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan takes the oath of office during her inauguration in Dodoma, on November 3, 2025. [Courtesy
Apart from Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema, three other leaders who attended President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s swearing-in ceremony have been criticised for poor records on democracy and governance in their respective countries.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you