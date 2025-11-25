Rotaract youth bank on art, colour and music to champion peace

Rotarct youth during a drwing and painting session. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

As Kenyan nears the 2027 General elections, young people under the Rotaract movement are positioning themselves as champions of peace, unity, and responsible citizenship.

The youth are preaching peace across the country using art, colour and music.

Ephantus Mwai, the peace campaign chair, also a member of Rotaract Club of Bahati, said the initiative was launched in September this year, in Nakuru, to give young people a platform where their voices can be heard.

“Art allows young people to express their feelings easily. Through colour, music and spoken word, they open up and communicate powerfully,” said Mwai during peace sensitisation initiative in Kisumu.

The official added that in the current tense environment, youth must take the front seat in shaping the peace agenda.

“Young people have the energy and innovation to champion peace. They can be strong agents of change," said Mwai.

The peace initiative that has since happened in Nakuru and Kisumu brings together youth from different backgrounds to advocate for peace, mental wellness, and non-violent civic participation.

“Everyone has a role to play in upholding peace of the country," he said.

Rotarct youth during a drwing and painting session. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

The event brought Rotaract from respective regions.

On his part, Western region representative Taydon Okoth Odero noted that Rotary International places peace at the centre of its mission.

He said Western Kenya has long struggled with political violence, but the youth are now reclaiming the narrative.

“We want individuals to focus on peace, not politicians driving the agenda,” said Odero.

Rotaract peace sensitisation meeting, educator and peace advocate Amason Taraja urged Kenyans especially the youth to reflect on the country’s post-election-related violence and take an active role in shaping a more peaceful future.

Taraja said previously, elections have been marred with chaos that disrupt the country's economic and social welfare.

“Right now, there is an online campaign where politicians sre encouraging Kenyans to register as voters. But while politicians are busy wooing us to vote, how many leaders are urging us to promote peace? None. As champions, we must remind each other that our peace is important. Let us keep the peace," said the rotaract.

Taraja noted that the Rotaract community provides a sense of belonging and shared responsibility one of the reasons he joined the movement.

“Rotaract is one family”, he said. “When we leave here, we need to carry that spirit with us and keep peace wherever we go.”

He emphasised that peace is not just a political slogan, but rather the backbone of social and economic progress.

“Where there is peace, businesses thrive and the economy grows. In contrast, without peace, families suffer. We cannot fend for our loved ones. Peace protects us, and it protects those around us,” he said. Rotarct youth during a drwing and painting session. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

Taraja called on young people, many of whom form the largest bloc of new voters, to go beyond registering to vote and become ambassadors of harmony within their communities.

“As we head toward 2027, let us protect each other and protect ourselves,” he said. “Promoting peace is a responsibility we all share.”

Also present was Western Kenya regional coordinator, Rose Waringa, who support Rotaract’s peace efforts, noting that Rotary Club recognises peace as a cornerstone of sustainable families, economies and communities.

“Young people form the majority of the population, and they are always the most affected when violence erupts,” she said.

Waringa added, “In last year’s unrest, many youths suffered brutality and were misused during campaigns. Nobody should lose a life because of elections.”

Further, she urged young people to change their character, actions and mindset and to lead the movement towards peaceful elections.

Additionally, she acknowledged that young people are going through different challenges, and when narrowed it down to peace, it becomes clear that their mental state is already a great threat to peace, noting that although society is gradually beginning to listen to the youth, the society was designed in a way that young people must always be directed.

"Though youth were sidelined, currently, there is now more room for learning among the youth" she said.

On mental health, she said, “Conflict comes when both sides are facing challenges. Parents think young people should understand them, yet the youth are also struggling. If the two don’t understand each other, conflict shall arise.”

The official emphasised that young people have a crucial role in maintaining and promoting peace.

“Stand out and represent yourselves from a point of information. Know the right team you want to join,” she advised the youth, adding that many times, youth fall into negative influence due to misinformation.

Waringa urged young people to be intentional about the content they consume online.

“Let us see what we consume from social platforms. We cannot give peace when we ourselves are not at peace,” she said.

She further stressed on the need to have a team to walk the journey of peace and talk about it, and encouraged consistency in leadership.

"When a young person is consistent about anything, adults listen to them. Show up, and speak up.” she encouraged the youth.