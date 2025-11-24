×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Judiciary scorecard: Gains, gaps, and the ongoing battle for justice

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 24, 2025
Hon Paul Ndemu, Dept. Chief Registrar and Judiciary spokesperson said the Judiciary is making “steady gains." [Snipping Tool]

The Judiciary has reduced case backlogs, improving court infrastructure, and expanding access to justice, according to its newly released State of the Judiciary and Administration

of Justice Report.

Hon Paul Ndemu, Dept. Chief Registrar and Judiciary spokesperson, speaking on Spice FM, said the system is making “steady gains” despite persistent structural and societal

hurdles.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“We feel we are making great strides, obviously amidst some challenges. We are starting to eat into the backlog and engaging more with the public,” he said.

A key milestone highlighted in the report is the adoption of a multi-door approach to justice, which enables Kenyans to resolve disputes through traditional courts as well as

alternative justice systems, court-annexed mediation and community-based mechanisms.

Officials say these options have helped shorten the time taken to conclude cases. “We have seen a reduction in the time it takes to adjudicate cases,” Justice Gitonga noted.

The Judiciary has also intensified efforts to address the long-standing issue of remand prisoners who remain in custody because they cannot afford bail or legal representation.

Teams of magistrates and judges have been reviewing bail and bond terms during prison visits.

“In the last financial year, we released about 3,700 people as a result of the revision of bail and bond terms,” he said.

Access to justice has been boosted through the commissioning of six new magistrates’ courts this year, bringing the total to 143, still short of the constitutional target of 290 but a

marked improvement.

New courts have opened in Dagoretti and other underserved areas. Additionally, 59 mobile courts handled nearly 7,000 matters in regions without formal court facilities.

 “Our target is that someone should not travel more than 100 kilometres to get to court,” he said.

Despite these gains, the Judiciary continues to grapple with corruption, which officials admit remains deeply entrenched.

“Corruption is a big issue in the country. It has permeated our value system. We will not hide our heads in the sand,” Justice Gitonga said.

The institution has adopted a zero-tolerance policy, strengthened integrity committees and invited the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to assess internal vulnerabilities.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

The Judiciary Judiciary Reduce Case Backlog Alternative Court Justice Judiciary Budget Cut
.

Latest Stories

Government pays Sh229m to Pan Paper staff 16 years after layoffs
Government pays Sh229m to Pan Paper staff 16 years after layoffs
Western
By Jackline Inyanji
2 hrs ago
Thunder strikes rivals in BAL ticket battle
Basketball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
2 hrs ago
How Kenya should engineer its future
Opinion
By Shammah Kiteme
2 hrs ago
How Police boxed their way to league title glory
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

IEBC's Ethekon under fire as poll tension escalates before elections
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
IEBC's Ethekon under fire as poll tension escalates before elections
CBE in limbo as JSS intern teachers threaten boycott
By Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
CBE in limbo as JSS intern teachers threaten boycott
Court examines call logs, videos in Maxine Wahome murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Court examines call logs, videos in Maxine Wahome murder case
Ruto's Sh5tr projects under the long shadow of Adani
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Ruto's Sh5tr projects under the long shadow of Adani
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved