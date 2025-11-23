×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

LSK to head to court over Makongeni Estate evictions

By Denis Omondi | Nov. 23, 2025
Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo. [File, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called on the government to suspend planned demolitions at the Makongeni Estate, meant to pave the way for the construction of new affordable houses. 

According to LSK, the process of evicting around 40,000 residents disregarded their rights, given a short five-day eviction notice, which the society says ought to have been done in writing.

Further, several affected families are yet to receive compensation, even as some of their neighbours pocketed Sh150,000 from the government to facilitate their move.

“Evictions must adhere to certain globally recognised minimum standards, including the duty to give notice in writing, to carry out the eviction in a manner that respects the dignity, right to life and security of those affected,” said LSK President Faith Odhiambo.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“The majority of residents are yet to receive their compensation, and the notice to vacate remains ostensibly ineffective,” she added.

Additionally, Odhimbo urged the authorities to prioritise the protection of the vulnerable groups that have called the area home, including women and children, the elderly, and those living with various disabilities.

She stated that it was necessary to accord the affected families an opportunity to salvage their property before their homes are flattened by the bulldozers amid plans to challenge their relocation in court.

“We intend to take the necessary legal interventions to uphold the rights of these citizens and promote the rule of law,” Odhiambo stated.

LSK also alleged that a section of Makongeni Estate Residents Association, including  Chairman Samuel Ngugi, was arrested after it emerged that they were planning protests to oppose the evictions.

Attempts to secure their release on Sunday on bail were unsuccessful.

“We urge the police to present them to court first thing tomorrow morning,” said Odhiambo.

Residents have until December 2 to relocate.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Makongeni Estate Evictions Law Society of Kenya (LSK) LSK President Faith Odhiambo Makongeni Residents Compensation
.

Latest Stories

COP30: Reasons climate billions do not get to Africa frontlines
COP30: Reasons climate billions do not get to Africa frontlines
Environment & Climate
By Mactilda Mbenywe
3 hrs ago
How olive oil suppresses breast cancer
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
3 hrs ago
African nations roll out policies to keep green wealth at home
Environment & Climate
By Mactilda Mbenywe
3 hrs ago
Gen Z and work: How passion is shaping leadership
Health Opinion
By Dr Catherine Mutisya
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Exposed: Ring fleecing business owners protected by police chiefs
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
Exposed: Ring fleecing business owners protected by police chiefs
KNEC enforces strict rules as KCSE exam marking begins
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
KNEC enforces strict rules as KCSE exam marking begins
Likely losers: Mini-polls serve as litmus test for top power brokers
By Bernard Lusigi 3 hrs ago
Likely losers: Mini-polls serve as litmus test for top power brokers
Pamela Achieng: Removal of my lung eased 24-year pain
By Rodgers Otiso 3 hrs ago
Pamela Achieng: Removal of my lung eased 24-year pain
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved