At least 1,500 KDF recruits sent home over drug abuse

A section of youth who turned up for KDF recruitment exercise at Bukhungu Stadium of Kakamega. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The effects of drug abuse came to bear during the Kenya Defence Forces recruitment exercise after 1,500 youths were sent away from the training camp for testing positive.

Yesterday, Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina said the recruits were sent away after an intensive medical examination immediately after they reported for the KDF training.

Addressing members of the Equator Men's Self Help Group in Gakawa ward in Kieni, Wainaina said that during the recruitment, the tests done were of a lower scale.

The recruits were later subjected to in-depth tests by medical experts.

The parents, he said, should educate them on the dangers of the drugs, as they risk getting employment despite their educational qualifications.

The KDF recruitment was conducted at the constituencies between October 13 and October 25, where 3,000 recruits were shortlisted.

“The number of the youth sent away from the KDF training is alarming; thus, the need for the parents to be cautious and monitor the movement of the children to ensure they are not recruited into the anti-social behaviours,” said the MP.

He added that there was a need for the parents, and especially fathers, to have the core responsibility to ensure the young are exposed to mentorship programmes, to prevent them from falling into alcoholism.

“The National Police Service (NPS) recruits set to join Kiganjo Police Training College will also undergo intensive medical examination to ensure only those who test negative will continue with training,” said the MP.

He said, a day secondary school wing will be commissioned in January at CCM Primary School to save hundreds of learners who trek far distances for their education.

“The residents in the Equator sub-location made a passionate appeal for the establishment of a secondary school wing at the nearby primary school for the purpose of promoting higher education,” said the MP.

Earlier, the members regretted the poor state of the roads within the locality, with some rental buildings draining raw sewage on the road.

They pleaded with the authority to facilitate repair of the main and feeder roads to reduce the pain and take stern action against rogue landlords disregarding the protocols in the wastewater management.