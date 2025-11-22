At least 158 human trafficking victims repatriated from Myanmar, KQ reports

Some returnees arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on April 5,2025 after they were rescued from Myanmar. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Kenya Airways (KQ) says it has repatriated at least 158 victims of human trafficking from Myanmar in Asia, in an effort to combat trafficking in persons.

According to Helen Mwariri, the KQ’s Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, this was done between February and April 2025.

Mwariri said they expect to document more victims within the year.

She explained that the victims found themselves in trouble while looking for jobs, while others were allegedly sold into slavery.

“We do not disclose details of those repatriated, but we also have victims who were promised employment in Myanmar but ended up being trafficked for sex, forced labour, among others,” noted Mwariri.

She also noted that most victims are lured by the people they trust most, including relatives and friends who shortchange them once they travel.

Mwariri said the repatriation was made possible through a multi-agency coalition with security agencies and organisations.

“To ensure we curb trafficking, we identify signs of trafficking, investigate in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, arrest and prosecute and repatriate and support victims,” she said.

Mwariri, who admitted that human trafficking was rampant, said that in the last months, they leveraged advanced surveillance, intelligence sharing and strategic partnerships to combat human and substance trafficking.

“We have faced a big challenge in the constantly evolving tactics used by traffickers to evade detection that has seen the vice surge, and we have had to adapt to them by enhancing global security collaboration,” she said.

Further, she said that the staff have faced a hurdle in detecting potential trafficking cases because of high passenger volume, the sophistication of traffickers and limited resources for thorough vetting.

“There are gaps in training, particularly in recognising the subtle signs of trafficking, and a need for stronger coordination with law enforcement and organisations that specialise in human trafficking,” she said.

According to Mwariri, the airline launched a comprehensive Trafficking in Persons policy outlining its commitment to combat human trafficking through employee awareness, training, and operational protocols.

“We partnered with the International Organisation for Migration to train 37 employees across various departments: travel document, rapid response, passenger services, investigation, aviation security, and cargo security teams, on identifying, protecting, and referring victims of trafficking,” she said.

The airlines also established frameworks for information sharing with international organisations and law enforcement agencies to facilitate timely interventions and disrupt trafficking networks.

“We have partnered with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Haart Kenya, government agencies and the European Union to assist in repatriation, support and curbing trafficking in persons,” she added.

Mwariri called on the government to invest in advanced technologies that would help to detect and prevent trafficking activities effectively.

Winnie Mutevu, the advocacy and partnership manager at Haart Kenya, said that globally, over 50 million people find themselves in trafficking situations.

A 2021 report, which is the latest, showed that in Kenya, over 300,000 people found themselves victims, with at least 45 per cent being women and over 30 per cent being children.