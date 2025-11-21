×
The Standard

Mudavadi: Kenya constitution does not apply to Tanzania

By Mary Imenza | Nov. 21, 2025
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi answers questions at the National Assembly's Plenary , Parliament, Nairobi. November 19th,2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has fired back at online critics over Kenya’s decision to congratulate President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania.

Speaking during a joint interview with local and national media in Kakamega, Mudavadi said the move was aimed at promoting peace and respecting constitutional processes.

“We congratulated President Suluhu because they went through the proper process. If there are any issues regarding their constitution, the courts are there to handle them,” he said.

He stressed that Kenya has no authority over how Tanzania conducts its affairs.

“Kenya’s constitution does not apply to other countries. We cannot dictate what is right or wrong in their internal matters,” Mudavadi said.

He urged Tanzania’s leadership to address any internal errors and ensure citizens’ safety.

“It is up to them to follow their procedures and protect their people,” he added.

 Mudavadi added that two Kenyan citizens, Samuel Kagila and Stephen Ndung’u Kimani, have been released from detention in Tanzania and are expected to return home soon.

He said the two have been released and will be coming home anytime from now.

He urged Kenyans not to politicise the matter, saying it is a diplomatic issue, and they are now free. 

Mudavadi emphasised that Kenya cannot use force to secure the release of its citizens. 

“I cannot go there with a gun for them to be released. This was a diplomatic matter handled through proper channels,” he said.

On the release of activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, who were allegedly abducted in Uganda over 38 days ago, Musalia urged leaders and Kenyans not to politicise the issue.

Mudavadi thanked all who contributed to their safe return but emphasised that the focus should remain on their well-being.

 “While we appreciate everyone who helped, we must not politicise this issue. What matters most is that Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo are back safely,” he said.

The two activists were handed over to Kenyan authorities at Busia Central Police Station. 

He said their return was coordinated between the Kenyan and Ugandan governments.

 “We received our two citizens at around 2 a.m. They were brought in by the Kenyan ambassador to Uganda, the security team, and embassy staff, and that shows our efforts in the matter,” the PS said.

Earlier, digital strategist Pauline Njoroge said the breakthrough came after former President Uhuru Kenyatta personally contacted Ugandan authorities.







