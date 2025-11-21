Kindiki pledges passage of judges' retirement benefits law

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki joins judiciary leadership led by Chief Justice Martha Koome at the Supreme Court Grounds, Nairobi, for the presentation of the SOJAR 2024/25 report and the unveiling of the STAJ Simple Guide today on November 21, 2025. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has promised the passage of a law to ensure judges receive retirement packages after their service.

"The law will be passed soon. This is a demonstration of goodwill by our administration. It is wrong for people who have served in the esteemed position of the judge to retire to poverty where they cannot even afford to pay their medical bills," said Kindiki.

He spoke on Friday, November 21, at the presentation of the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice annual report at the Supreme Court grounds in Nairobi.

The Judges' Retirement Benefits Bill, 2025, was approved by Cabinet in April and proposes a dedicated pension framework for superior court judges.

Under the Bill, judges will contribute 7.5 per cent of their salaries to a retirement fund while the government will contribute 15 per cent.

Kindiki said President William Ruto promised the legislation, and a Bill has already been adopted by Cabinet but awaits debate and approval in both Houses of Parliament.

The deputy president revealed he had ensured the Bill's quick drafting and presentation before Cabinet as directed by the head of state.

"The title deed for the Supreme Court premises will be delivered before Christmas as promised by the President," Kindiki assured, requesting Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome to ensure it is ready by December.

The two promises are among the products of the improved working arrangement between the Executive and Judiciary under Ruto since he assumed office in 2022.

Chief Justice Martha Koome unveiled the annual report showing the Judiciary posted a 104 per cent case clearance rate in the 2024/25 financial year, resolving 647,686 matters against 621,425 filed.

The Judiciary reduced the backlog by 30 per cent and overall pending cases by 3 per cent.

Since 2022, 51 additional judges have been recruited for the High Court, Land and Environment Court and Court of Appeal. Another 40 are in the process of recruitment, and 45 are set to be added next year.

The administration has also facilitated the Judicial Service Commission to recruit 114 magistrates, and another 100 are in the process of recruitment.

The Judiciary's budget has risen from Sh21 billion in 2022 to Sh26 billion in 2025.

"This administration believes, supports and affirms the place and stature of the judiciary in our democracy. There is no other administration that has sworn in as many judges since 2003," noted Kindiki.

The deputy president also said the Judiciary Fund has been established and its operations are being streamlined.

"We have also operationalised the Judiciary Fund, which hadn't been done before. There are a few things to be done to ensure the Fund runs smoothly," he revealed.

On jurisprudence, Kindiki challenged judges to be more proactive in delivering decisions that clear grey areas, including independence of the judiciary and judicial overreach.

"We are looking for clarity on where the judiciary's independence meets interdependence with other arms of government," he observed.