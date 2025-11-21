Intergovernmental committee honoured with PELL award

The IGRTC delegation led by Ageline Hongo, Susan Wanja and Evelyn Gatiu, pose for a photo after receiving the PELL Award during the 6th International Forum on Participatory Democracy in Africa, held in Dakar, Senegal. [Courtesy, IGRTC]

The Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) has been awarded the Prix d’Excellence du Leadership Local (PELL) award for its transformative impact of local leaders.

The award was presented during the 6th International Forum on Participatory Democracy in Africa (FIDEPA) 2026 edition held in Dakar, Senegal.

The IGRTC emerged winners, having been nominated top three in the same category with Ministries and Technical Directorates from Senegal, Rwanda, Angola and Cote d’ Ivoire.

The award is organised by the International Observatory of Participatory Democracy in Africa (IOPD Africa) in collaboration with UCLG Africa and the African Union and it celebrates and promotes excellence in decentralization and local governance.

The award also honors the transformative impact of local leaders and grassroots actors who champion inclusive and participatory governance across the continent.

This initiative aligns with the African Charter on the Values and Principles of Decentralization, Local Governance, and Local Development, adopted by Heads of State at the African Union Summit in June 2014.

At the heart of the PELL Award is the recognition of individuals and institutions that deepen democratic practices at the community level, ensuring citizens are not merely observers but active contributors to public decision-making.

The award promotes accountability, equity, and civic empowerment, laying the foundation for a more just and responsive Africa.

IGRTC Chief Executive Officer Kipkurui Chepkwony said the committee made a submission on behalf of the Government of Kenya in July 2025, under the Local Leadership Award (Institutional Category) for directorates.

The submission according to him, canvased the progress that Kenya has made in devolution, since the repeal of the Local Government Act (Cap 265) to the new Constitution of Kenya in 2010, and the extent to which the objects of devolution have enhanced the involvement of citizens in Kenya’s devolved system of governance.

Following evaluation of the submission by the Scientific Committee which provides intellectual support to the IOPD Africa, IGRTC was shortlisted among the top five nominees in the Ministries and Technical Directorates category.

IOPD Africa reported receiving over 700 applications from ministries, local authorities, academia, journalists, young creators, and transformative citizens across Africa.

Mr Chepkwony said the Committee takes pride in representing the Government of Kenya in showcasing our successes in devolution as a country.

While reiterating the significant and pivotal role that IGRTC plays in promoting excellence in local governance, and ensuring that the objects of devolution bear the fruit of delivering sustainable services to our citizens at the grassroot levels.

“Guided by its vision of fostering effective and harmonious intergovernmental relations, IGRTC serves as an institutional bridge between the national and county governments, ensuring that devolution delivers on its promise of equitable development, efficiency, and citizen-centered service delivery,” he said.

Chepkwony added, the Committee facilitates structured coordination and consultation between the two levels of government, creating platforms for policy coherence, dispute resolution, and knowledge sharing that enhance the functionality of devolved systems.

While emphasizing that by championing participatory governance, IGRTC empowers county governments to innovate and implement inclusive development models that respond to local needs and priorities, he said its initiatives ranging from the functional transfer of devolved responsibilities, capacity building, and performance monitoring to the documentation of devolution success stories have significantly contributed to deepening democratic governance and accountability.

“By honoring the transformative impact of local leaders and grassroots initiatives, IGRTC recognizes that sustainable development is driven by leadership that listens, collaborates, and mobilizes communities for collective progress,” he said.

The CEO said this approach aligns Kenya’s devolution journey with continental aspirations for participatory democracy, positioning IGRTC as a model institution that advances the spirit of local leadership excellence across Africa.