President Ruto: This is how I plan to revamp stalled infrastructure projects

President William Ruto makes his State of the Nation Address at Parliament on November 20,2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto has presented an ambitious plan to revamp the country’s housing, roads, railways, and energy infrastructure in both the short and long term.

Speaking during his third State of the Nation Address delivered to a joint sitting of the Senate and the National Assembly today, the President revealed that the government was exploring various financing methods including Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to turn the blueprint into a reality.

Several highways will be dualled while some roads that were previously not constructed are set for tarmacking.

The works are scheduled to begin as early as next week.

“The Ministry of Roads has already mapped out a comprehensive network of 2,500 kilometers of highway for dualling and 28,000 kilometers to be tarmacked over the next 10 years,” said Ruto.

“This work is already in progress. Next week, I’ll launch the dualling of the 170 kilometer Rironi-Naivasha-Nakuru-Mau Summit road,” he added.

Rironi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha road is among several other transport corridors to be dualled.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Mombasa, and Lamu airports are among aviation hubs set for upgrades.

President Ruto cancelled a deal for the Adani Group to upgrade JKIA during his State of the Nation Address last year after a public backlash and an indictment of the firm by the United States authorities.

According to President Ruto, private sector players will be greatly involved in the airport deals adding that a similar strategy will be vital in the stabilisation of Kenya Airways which has registered more losses than profits in recent times.

Additionally, constructors are expected on site in January 2026 for the extensions of the Standard Gauge Railway to Kisumu and Malaba. The current network starts in Mombasa and terminates in Naivasha.

President Ruto noted that the projects were capital intensive and may necessitate a local and foreign borrowing drive.

He stated: “The answer lies in two key financing vehicles: the National Infrastructure Fund and the Sovereign Wealth Fund.”

Due to increasing power demands driven by manufacturing and industrialization, the government intends to invest in robust energy infrastructure to add 10,000 megawatts of power to the national grid within seven years.

On housing, President Ruto revealed that 428,000 jobs were created from the numerous ongoing projects including construction of hostels and markets. The government has projected one million job come next year.

At the same time, billions will go into the construction of dams to harvest rain water for irrigation farming on the back of negative impacts of climate change. These will include 50 mega dams.