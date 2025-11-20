×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

President Ruto: This is how I plan to revamp stalled infrastructure projects

By Denis Omondi | Nov. 20, 2025
President William Ruto makes his  State of the Nation Address at Parliament on November 20,2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto has presented an ambitious plan to revamp the country’s housing, roads, railways, and energy infrastructure in both the short and long term.

Speaking during his third State of the Nation Address delivered to a joint sitting of the Senate and the National Assembly today, the President revealed that the government was exploring various financing methods including Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to turn the blueprint into a reality. 

Several highways will be dualled while some roads that were previously not constructed are set for tarmacking.

The works are scheduled to begin as early as next week.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“The Ministry of Roads has already mapped out a comprehensive network of 2,500 kilometers of highway for dualling and 28,000 kilometers to be tarmacked over the next 10 years,” said Ruto.

“This work is already in progress. Next week, I’ll launch the dualling of the 170 kilometer Rironi-Naivasha-Nakuru-Mau Summit road,” he added.

Rironi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha road is among several other transport corridors to be dualled.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Mombasa, and Lamu airports are among aviation hubs set for upgrades.

President Ruto cancelled a deal for the Adani Group to upgrade JKIA during his State of the Nation Address last year after a public backlash and an indictment of the firm by the United States authorities.

According to President Ruto, private sector players will be greatly involved in the airport deals adding that a similar strategy will be vital in the stabilisation of Kenya Airways which has registered more losses than profits in recent times.

Additionally, constructors are expected on site in January 2026 for the extensions of the Standard Gauge Railway to Kisumu and Malaba. The current network starts in Mombasa and terminates in Naivasha.

President Ruto noted that the projects were capital intensive and may necessitate a local and foreign borrowing drive.

He stated: “The answer lies in two key financing vehicles: the National Infrastructure Fund and the Sovereign Wealth Fund.”

Due to increasing power demands driven by manufacturing and industrialization, the government intends to invest in robust energy infrastructure to add 10,000 megawatts of power to the national grid within seven years.

On housing, President Ruto revealed that 428,000 jobs were created from the numerous ongoing projects including construction of hostels and markets. The government has projected one million job come next year.

At the same time, billions will go into the construction of dams to harvest rain water for irrigation farming on the back of negative impacts of climate change. These will include 50 mega dams.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

SOTNA 2025 State of the Nation Address President William Ruto Infrastructure Projects
.

Latest Stories

Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
National
By Kamau Muthoni
6 mins ago
Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
6 mins ago
Hiram Gitau painfully mourns Betty Bayo in touching tribute: "I am shattered"
Entertainment
By Gloria Bridget Ochwada
42 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
By Josphat Thiong’o 6 mins ago
Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
Ruto's speech ignored key education issues, experts say
By Lewis Nyaundi 6 mins ago
Ruto's speech ignored key education issues, experts say
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
By Archbishop Anthony Muheria 6 mins ago
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
Equity Bank takes over troubled packaging firm amid Sh193m debt
By Nancy Gitonga 6 mins ago
Equity Bank takes over troubled packaging firm amid Sh193m debt
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved