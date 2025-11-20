KUPPET SG Sammy Chelang'a charged with forging and presenting fake letter to Treasury

KUPPET National Secretary Sammy Chelang’a before Milimani Law Courts dock where he denied forgery charges. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

KUPPET National Secretary Sammy Chelang’a was on Thursday charged before Milimani Law Court with forging union documents.

Appearing before Magistrate Rose Ndombi, Chelang’a denied two charges of creating and presenting a false letter to National Treasury Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo levelled against him by the Office of the DPP.

The letter purported to nominate himself for the post of trustee from KUPPET, even though the union’s Secretary General, Akelo Misori, had officially nominated National Treasurer Mwethi Njenga.

According to the charge sheet, Chelang’a is accused of creating a false document titled KUPPET Nominee for Public Superannuation Scheme, dated January 31, 2024, and addressed to Dr. Kiptoo.

"On January 31, 2024, Chelang'a, with intent to defraud or deceive, made a false document namely KUPPET Nominee for Public Superannuation Scheme, un-referenced and addressed to Dr. Kiptoo, the Principal Secretary National Treasury and Economic Planning, purporting it to be a genuine letter from KUPPET's Secretary General," the prosecution informed the court.

The second charge alleges that Chelang’a presented the fraudulently forged document at the National Treasury offices on February 1, 2024, again purporting it to be genuine correspondence from the KUPPET Secretary General.

It is further alleged that the forgery was part of an internal boardroom struggle within KUPPET, aimed at undermining Misori’s leadership.

After denying the charges, Chelang’a did not face opposition from the prosecution for bail.

However, the prosecution urged the court to impose stringent bond terms, citing the serious nature of the forgery charges.

Chelang’a, on his part, requested reasonable bail, assuring the court that he would abide by all conditions.

"I am a teacher. I am working with KUPPET, one of the national officials. The issue arose because of a political divide at the time, which has since been addressed. We have been working amicably, and internal mechanisms are currently in place. I urge this court to grant me lenient bail or bond," Chelang’a stated.

He also sought release on bail to enable him to seek medical attention, noting that he had been in custody since his arrest on Wednesday.

Magistrate Ndombi granted Chelang’a Sh500,000 bond or Sh200,000 cash bail and ordered the prosecution to supply all relevant documents ahead of the next court mention in 14 days.

In the case the prosecution has listed several witnesses in the case, including Maurice Akelo Misori, Hon. Omboko Milemba, Hon. Catherine Wambiliyanga, and George Mambo.