IEBC receives first batch of by-election ballot papers

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 19, 2025
IEBC chairman Erastus Ethekon at JKIA receiving first batch of ballot papers for the by-elections. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Electoral Commission, led by Chairperson Erastus Ethekon, received the first shipment of ballot materials for the November 27, 2025, by-elections on Thursday night.

The initial consignment comprised 10 pallets containing ballot papers and statutory forms.

According to the Commission, the remaining 29 pallets are expected to arrive on Friday at 7:30 pm.  Dispatch of all election materials to constituency tallying centres will begin on November 21.

Ballot papers destined for remote and high-risk areas, including Banisa and Mandera, will be airlifted due to security concerns and long distances.

The Commission also said it had invited all 51 participating political parties to witness the arrival of the ballot papers as part of efforts to enhance transparency. 

The papers were printed by Inform Lykos (Hellas) SA in Athens, Greece, at a cost of Sh27 million. The Commission reiterated its commitment to delivering free, fair, and credible elections.

Last month, Ethekon expressed regret that the printing of ballot papers can not be done locally. The chairperson stated that printing ballot papers in the country will not only save money and time due to logistics, but will also help in building local capacity.

However, IEBC says, it has not been able to contract a local printer or even use a government printer due to a lack of trust.

