Senators rebuke KWS for hiking park fees, ignoring court orders

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has been challenged by the Senate over the recent hike in park fees and for disregarding a court order halting their implementation.

KWS Director General Erastus Kanga faced tough questioning from the Senate Trade and Tourism Committee, chaired by Kwale Senator Issa Boy, over why the new charges were implemented despite public concern.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah criticised KWS, saying tourism is a major revenue generator and it was wrong to burden Kenyans with exorbitant fees. He accused the agency of ignoring the court order.

“We want KWS to explain why they increased charges even though the court stopped them,” said Omtatah.

He also questioned why KWS did not submit the Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access, Entry and Conservation Fees) Regulations 2025 to the Senate for consideration, as was done with the National Assembly.

“KWS should explain why it imposed an 8.5 percent gateway levy on all park fees, instead of the gazetted maximum US$1 convenience fee, and provide details of the tender process for developing the KWS e-pay system,” said Nominated Senator Esther Okenyuri.

Kanga explained that the regulations followed the statutory instruments process and were considered by the Committee on Delegated Legislation, which found them constitutional.

Kanga was asked to return next Thursday with all documents and ensure the regulations are submitted to the Senate for concurrence.