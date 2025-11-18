×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ruto meets South Sudan clergy after First Vice President ousted

By Denis Omondi | Nov. 18, 2025
President William Ruto poses for a photo with the South Sudan Council of Churches members at State House, Nairobi, on November 18, 2025. [William Ruto, X]

President William Ruto on Tuesday, November 18, met South Sudan clergy at State House Nairobi as the nation reels from the surprise dismissal of First Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel. 

The meeting signals Kenya's push to support peace and stability ahead of the December 2026 general elections.

“I met the South Sudan Council of Churches at State House Nairobi, who briefed me on the situation in South Sudan and urged strengthened efforts toward peace, political dialogue, the constitution-making process, and the preparations for the December 2026 elections,” Ruto noted.

Mel was removed from office on November 12 in a televised announcement by President Salva Kiir, who did not give reasons for the decision or name a replacement.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

In response, Mel wrote, “I extend my deepest gratitude to you for granting me the privilege to serve the people of South Sudan as Vice President and Chairperson of the Economic Cluster and as First Deputy Chairperson of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) Party. I have full confidence that South Sudan and the SPLM will continue to rise under your stewardship.”

The 47-year-old politician, once considered a potential successor to Kiir, and several of his allies were dismissed in the purge.

 Mel has recently faced corruption allegations from the United Nations and sanctions from the United States.

The fallout between President Kiir and former Vice President Riek Machar has further fuelled tensions, setting the stage for a hotly contested general election next year.

“We will continue with our efforts to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to help ensure that South Sudan stays on the path of reconciliation, unity and democratic progress for the benefit of her people and the region,” Ruto explained.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

South Sudan Crisis Vice President Bol Mel South Sudan Council Of Churches President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Nyambura ties with Shah at Vet Lab Captain's junior meet
Nyambura ties with Shah at Vet Lab Captain's junior meet
Golf
By Mose Sammy
27 mins ago
Inside Sonko's new multimillion Mercedes G-Wagon convoy turning heads
Entertainment
By Raymond Muthee
57 mins ago
Why pharmaceutical distributors are uneasy with UAE trade deal
Health & Science
By Denis Omondi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From relatives to allies: How African leaders consolidate power
By Raymond Muthee 1 hr ago
From relatives to allies: How African leaders consolidate power
How Mama Ida is quietly shaping ODM succession
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
How Mama Ida is quietly shaping ODM succession
Why opposition is fighting to block presidential results reverification
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Why opposition is fighting to block presidential results reverification
Househelp wins Sh569,717 payout against former employer
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Househelp wins Sh569,717 payout against former employer
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved