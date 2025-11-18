Ruto meets South Sudan clergy after First Vice President ousted

President William Ruto poses for a photo with the South Sudan Council of Churches members at State House, Nairobi, on November 18, 2025. [William Ruto, X]

President William Ruto on Tuesday, November 18, met South Sudan clergy at State House Nairobi as the nation reels from the surprise dismissal of First Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel.

The meeting signals Kenya's push to support peace and stability ahead of the December 2026 general elections.

“I met the South Sudan Council of Churches at State House Nairobi, who briefed me on the situation in South Sudan and urged strengthened efforts toward peace, political dialogue, the constitution-making process, and the preparations for the December 2026 elections,” Ruto noted.

Mel was removed from office on November 12 in a televised announcement by President Salva Kiir, who did not give reasons for the decision or name a replacement.

In response, Mel wrote, “I extend my deepest gratitude to you for granting me the privilege to serve the people of South Sudan as Vice President and Chairperson of the Economic Cluster and as First Deputy Chairperson of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) Party. I have full confidence that South Sudan and the SPLM will continue to rise under your stewardship.”

The 47-year-old politician, once considered a potential successor to Kiir, and several of his allies were dismissed in the purge.

Mel has recently faced corruption allegations from the United Nations and sanctions from the United States.

The fallout between President Kiir and former Vice President Riek Machar has further fuelled tensions, setting the stage for a hotly contested general election next year.

“We will continue with our efforts to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to help ensure that South Sudan stays on the path of reconciliation, unity and democratic progress for the benefit of her people and the region,” Ruto explained.