Mwaura: This is how Kakamega gold billions will be divided

Government Spokeman Isaac Mwaura during a media briefing held at Kenyatta International Conference centre(KICC) on April 14,2025. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

The government will rely on the Mining Act to determine how revenues from the sale of gold recently discovered in Kakamega County will be shared among the various stakeholders.

A British firm has confirmed the presence of gold ores in Isulu and Bushiangala villages with deposits valued at Sh683 billion.

Speaking to the press on Monday, at the Kakamega gold processing company, whose construction is 88 per cent complete, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura assured of fairness, stating that the formula to be used guarantees allocations for the two levels of government and the local community.

“The earnings will be shared based on the provisions of the Mining Act. 70 per cent will go to the national government, the county government of Kakamega will take another 20 per cent, while the remaining 10 per cent will go to the local community,” Mwaura said.

However, the area residents will not get direct access to the cash. Instead, their share will be used to finance community projects such as schools, health facilities, and roads.

While the financial prospects of the precious metal have caused excitement for beneficiaries, residents have voiced their fears over potential displacement to pave the way for safe extraction.

Last Thursday, November 13, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale led the locals who protested plans to move them from their ancestral land to a location that is yet to be decided.

“We’ve set up a committee to deliberate on the resettlement. This team will ensure that the affected persons benefit from the minerals mined from their land, just as all Kenyans will gain from proceeds channelled to the national government,” Mwaura stated in defense of the project.

He further denied claims of a plot to discriminate against local artisanal miners who remain wary that British miner Shanta Gold Kenya Limited may drive them out of their quarries.

They have decried the lack of valid permits, which renders their activities illegal.

“There is a framework for the purchase of gold from local miners. The plan is still under review. Therefore, there should be no alarm,” Mwaura remarked.