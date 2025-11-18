EACC accuses MP Aladwa, children of grabbing Sh65m Buruburu land

Makadara MP George Aladwa. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Makadara MP George Aladwa and his children are on the spot after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is claiming they allegedly grabbed public land in Buruburu estate valued at approximately Sh65 million and used it to secure a Sh22 million loan.

In a suit filed at Milimani Environment and Lands Court, the anti-graft agency claims Aladwa and his family irregularly acquired the prime property despite it having been reserved for public use, and is now seeking orders to recover the Buruburu parcel and have its registration in their names revoked.