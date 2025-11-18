×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

EACC accuses MP Aladwa, children of grabbing Sh65m Buruburu land

By Nancy Gitonga | Nov. 18, 2025
Makadara MP George Aladwa. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Makadara MP George Aladwa and his children are on the spot after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is claiming they allegedly grabbed public land in Buruburu estate valued at approximately Sh65 million and used it to secure a Sh22 million loan.

In a suit filed at Milimani Environment and Lands Court, the anti-graft agency claims Aladwa and his family irregularly acquired the prime property despite it having been reserved for public use, and is now seeking orders to recover the Buruburu parcel and have its registration in their names revoked.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Makadara MP George Aladwa Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Grabbed Land Milimani Environment and Lands Court
.

Latest Stories

Nyambura ties with Shah at Vet Lab Captain's junior meet
Nyambura ties with Shah at Vet Lab Captain's junior meet
Golf
By Mose Sammy
27 mins ago
Inside Sonko's new multimillion Mercedes G-Wagon convoy turning heads
Entertainment
By Raymond Muthee
57 mins ago
Why pharmaceutical distributors are uneasy with UAE trade deal
Health & Science
By Denis Omondi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From relatives to allies: How African leaders consolidate power
By Raymond Muthee 1 hr ago
From relatives to allies: How African leaders consolidate power
How Mama Ida is quietly shaping ODM succession
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
How Mama Ida is quietly shaping ODM succession
Why opposition is fighting to block presidential results reverification
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Why opposition is fighting to block presidential results reverification
Househelp wins Sh569,717 payout against former employer
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Househelp wins Sh569,717 payout against former employer
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved